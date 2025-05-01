Authorities quiet on exact amount allegedly stolen from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Will and Grundy Counties

Authorities have not yet disclosed exactly how much a former CEO is charged with stealing from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Will and Grundy Counties.

A criminal complaint filed in the felony theft case against Theodore “Ted” Brodeur, 55, of Shorewood, alleged he stole “in excess of $10,000.”

Since the case is charged as a class 2 felony, the amount of money involved is likely between $10,000 and $100,000.

But neither a special prosecutor nor the Will County Sheriff’s Office would say the specific amount Brodeur is accused of stealing from the youth-mentoring charity, that has an office in Joliet.

Brodeur’s case was filed on Dec. 5, 2024, and appears to be winding down.

On Thursday, Special Prosecutor Bill Elward told Will County Judge John Connor that both parties in the case are engaged in negotiations.

Elward also said he’s received mitigation materials from the defense and both parties acknowledged discovery is complete.

Another status hearing has been set for May 30.

Brodeur’s sentence in the case could include either probation or a prison sentence of between three to seven years.

When asked how much Brodeur is accused of stealing from the organization, Will County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Kevin Hedemark referred questions to Elward.

“Due to the case being in the prosecutorial stage, I will have to refer you to the state’s attorney/special prosecutor for comment,” Hedemark said.

After Thursday’s court hearing, Elward declined to speak with The Herald-News.

The offices for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Will and Grundy Counties seen on Jan. 4, 2024 in Joliet. (Bob Okon)

The sheriff’s office will not publicly release police reports in the case, including records of how much Brodeur is alleged to have stolen.

A letter on Tuesday from Kelsey Reid, the sheriff’s Freedom Of Information Act officer, said the release of the “requested documents to anyone besides the defense or prosecution could jeopardize the court proceedings.”

But law enforcement agencies elsewhere in the past have released police reports before cases have concluded.

Public bodies also have the burden of proving by clear and convincing evidence why records are exempt from public disclosure, according to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office.

In a 2019 binding opinion, the attorney general’s office determined the city of Joliet did not sustain its burden as to why the release of a police report would “create a substantial likelihood that a person would be deprived of a fair trial or impartial hearing.”

A recent court filing from Elward listed witnesses and records that could be used in the Brodeur case.

One of the witnesses is with the Illinois Gaming Board.

And records in the case include those from businesses such as Binny’s Beverage Depot, McBride’s, Double J Sports Bar, Walmart, Home Depot, Menards, Costco and Hobby Lobby.

The sheriff’s office referred questions about those records to Elward.