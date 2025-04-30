Shorewood Portillo’s offering breakfast menu this summer

Five Chicago-area Portillo's restaurants will roll out a limited-time breakfast menu beginning April 15. (Photo provided by Portillo's)

Portillo’s Italian beef, Polish sausage, cheese sauce and more are now available for breakfast for the first time in the company’s 62-year history.

Five Portillo’s locations will offer a limited-time breakfast menu for the summer with a lineup that includes breakfast sandwiches, a chocolate cake donut collaboration with Stan’s Donuts and locally roasted offerings from Metropolis Coffee.

And, of course, Italian beef.

The test menu will be available at a few suburban locations, including Shorewood, Elmhurst, Tinley Park and the Canal and Taylor location in Chicago.

The menu sports three signature breakfast sandwiches, including a Polish sausage, egg and cheese on French bread with giardiniera sauce. Other offerings include the vegetarian-friendly pepper, egg and cheese as well as a more traditional bacon, egg and cheese served on a croissant.

The classic Italian beef sandwich will also be available in the morning.

Fans of the company’s cheese sauce will be able to enjoy it with hash brown bites or on the Loaded Scramble, where it will smother a combination of eggs, hash browns and bacon.

The five locations will serve breakfast daily for dine -in, carryout or drive-through from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m.

As part of the test, Portillo’s will offer breakfast meal deals featuring the signature breakfast sandwiches, a small coffee and hash brown bites for $7.99.