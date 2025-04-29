New Cravers in Lockport offers gyros, burgers, beef sandwiches and more

In addition to Greek specialities, Cravers in Lockport offers chicken and beef sandwiches and wings in addition to a variety of sides. (Photo provided)

Cravers has opened a new location at 16541 W. 159th St. in Lockport, next to the Jewel-Osco store.

Cravers offers “authentic Gyro delights” and “crispy beef” options on a menu that is “packed with savory gyro wraps, fresh salads, and delectable sides, perfect for satisfying your cravings,” as stated on the company’s website.

The menu also offers Greek specialities, chicken sandwiches, and wings in addition to a variety of hand-held options, called crispy rolls.

Cravers offers delivery and take out options.

Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Sunday.