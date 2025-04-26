Illinois State Police summer youth camp offered in Romeoville

Illinois State Police are stepping up seat belt, child safety seat enforcement in April. (Provided by Illinois State Police)

Illinois State Police is hosting three Team Illinois Youth Police Camps this summer, and one will be in Romeoville. ​

The northern Illinois camp will be held at Lewis University from June 22 to 28. ​

Each weeklong overnight camp is geared for teenagers ages 13 to 17 and focuses on providing personal development opportunities “to challenge young people to reach their full potential,” Illinois State Police said in a news release about the program.​

The camps are based on a military model and attendees, or cadets, learn military drills and participate in physical fitness exercises, according to Illinois State Police. ​

Cadets also attend classroom instruction on leadership development, substance abuse resistance, team-building principles and other life-enhancing skills, according to Illinois State Police. ​

The program looks to “promote positive rapport and interactions between law enforcement and attendees,” according to the release. ​

The entrance of Lewis University campus in Romeoville, as seen March 30, 2025. (Photo by Judy Harvey)

Other local enforcement agencies, as well as local civic organizations, have partnered with Illinois State Police for these camps.

​“This camp offers a supportive environment where young people can engage in constructive activities, mentorship, teamwork and be steered away from negative influences and toward brighter futures,” according to the release. ​

To apply for the youth camp at Lewis University, contact Illinois State Police Trooper Duane Chappell at 620‑417‑5892 or duane.chappell@illinois.gov.