Enzo Infelise smacks two homers in Providence baseball win: Wednesday’s Herald News sports roundup

Baseball
Providence Catholic 19, De La Salle 0 (6 inn.): At Chicago, the Celtics broke the game open with a 10-spot in the top of the sixth to earn the win. Enzo Infelise homered twice and accounted for six RBIs for PC (12-5, 4-1 in the CCL). Declan Kane, Johnny Maude and Sam Webb had a pair of RBIs each for the Celtics.
Morris 5, Ottawa 1: at Ottawa, Jack Wheeler went the distance for Morris. He struck out 17 of the 26 batters he faced and allowed just five hits as Morris improved to 11-5 overall and 4-0 in the Interstate Eight. Bryce Lee and Brett Bounds had RBIs for Morris.
Beecher 9, Reed-Custer 2: At Beecher, a five-run first inning sank the Comets in their nonconference contest. Thomas Emery homered and Kaiden Jlein had an RBI for R-C (6-10).
Sandburg 7, Lincoln-Wau West 4: At New Lenox, five runs in the first two innings from the Eagles was too much to overcome as the Warriors dropped their SouthWest Suburban Conference contest. Michael Pettit had a two-run double for West (12-4, 5-4).
Lockport 6, Stagg 4: at Lockport, Trace Schaaf and Jack Schiek combined to strike out 10 Chargers as the Porters picked up the SWSC win. Adam Kozak had three hits and drove in two for Lockport (10-5, 3-2).
Softball
Providence Catholic 4, Marian Catholic 0: at New Lenox, Macie Robbins allowed just one hit as the Celtics took down the Spartans. Aleigh Hill homered and drove in a pair for PC (11-4, 3-0).
Marist 12, Joliet Catholic 1 (5 inn.): At Chicago, Erica Johnson smacked a home run to account for the Angels’ run in their loss to the Redhawks. JCA is now 10-7 on the season and 1-3 in the East Suburban Catholic Conference.
Plainfield East 3, Joliet West 1: At Plainfield, the Bengals plated two runs in the last of the fifth to secure the Southwest Prairie Conference win over the Tigers. Meranda Abante and Marie Marcum had RBIs for East (10-6, 4-0). Mackenzie Melke had an RBI for West (2-12, 1-3).
Plainfield North 17, Bolingbrook 1 (5 inn.): At Bolingbrook, Addison Conrad, Sophia Feminis and Abbey Mayes drove in three runs each as the Tigers cruised by the Raiders. Lila Pifer struck out seven for North (4-12).
Plainfield South 14, Plainfield Central 7: At Plainfield, the Cougars erupted for nine runs in the second inning for the win in the SPC. Ava Forsberg homered and drove in four. Gracie Semega hit a three-run shot for South (10-7, 3-1). Sophia Patterson and Ava Sommerfeld hit home runs for Central (6-9-1, 2-2).
Romeoville 21, Joliet Central 2 (5 inn.): At Joliet, 10 runs in the second inning and another six in the fifth propelled the Spartans to the win in the SPC. Alexis Estrada and Lillian Roberts drove in three runs apiece for Romeoville (4-7, 2-2).
Girl soccer
Wilmington 9, DePue 0: At Wilmington, the Wildcats erupted with a season-high nine goals in the nonconference win. Wilmington improved to 4-6.
Herscher 8, Reed-Custer 1: At Braidwood, the Comets dropped the Illinois Central Eight match to fall to 7-3, 3-1 in the Illinois Central Eight.
Naperville Central 4, Minooka 0: At Naperville, as part of the Ed Watson Naperville Invitational, the Indians fell to 7-2-2 on the season.
Lemont 7, Sheppard 0: At Palos Hills, Lemont stayed unbeaten in the South Suburban Conference by blanking the Astros. Lemont is 9-4 overall.
Joliet Catholic 4, Marian Catholic 2: At Joliet, four first half goals held up just fine as the Angels beat the Spartans in an ESCC battle to improve to 5-9 overall and 1-3 in conference play.
Boys track and field
Homewood-Flossmoor 108, Andrew 29, Lockport 6: At Flossmoor, the top finisher for the Porters was a second-place finish in the discus from Caleb Prendowski.
Oswego East 107, Plainfield Central 20: At Oswego, Cobey McGregory won the high jump and Jake Michel the 110 high hurdles for Plainfield.
Girls track and field
Lincoln-Way East 114, Lincoln-Way West 55, Sandburg 14: At Frankfort, the host Griffins captured 12 of the 18 events to earn the win in the SWSC. Jumi Aremu won the 400 and was a member of the Griffins’ 4x100 winning relay. Amileah Gerring won the long jump, Reese Geiger the pole vault and Emily Hendrick the shot put for West.
Romeoville 77, Bolingbrook 39: At Romeoville, the Spartans won 11 events to take the meet. Milan Cadet won the 100, the long jump and ran on the Spartans’ 4x100 relay. Dai’Lynn Kellum won the shot put and discus for Bolingbrook.
Boys volleyball
Plainfield North 2, Wheaton North 0: At Plainfield, the Tigers took down the Falcons in a nonconference contest 25-20, 25-23 to improve to 9-10 overall.