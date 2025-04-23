Brayden Zillis powers Minooka past Oswego East: The Herald-News Tuesday Roundup

BASEBALL
Minooka 14, Oswego East 3 (5 inn.): Brayden Zillis had two home runs and five RBIs to lead the Indians (17-2), while Jason Duy had two hits. CJ Deckinga struck out five in the win.
Brother Rice 4, Lincoln-Way East 0: The Griffins (13-4) managed just three hits in the nonconference loss, with Jaden Henry going 2 for 3.
Providence Catholic 12, Marmion Academy 2: Michael Noonan was 3 for 3 with two RBIs to lead the Celtics, while Sammy Atkinson (HR) and Declan Kane (three RBIs) had two hits each. Lincoln Boersma allowed three hits and struck out four in five innings.
Plainfield Central 15, Plainfield East 1 (5 inn.): Sam Bathan had three hits to lead the Wildcats, while Michael Arroyo (triple, three RBIs), JT Augustyniak, Kyle Perry and Casey Sitterly had two hits each. Tyler Godomski struck out four in three innings to record the win.
Plainfield North 12, Oswego 2 (5 inn.): Max Barriball slugged a three-run homer to help power the Tigers offense, while Sam Finn allowed one hit over four innings, striking out five.
Lemont 11, Bremen 1 (5 inn.): Jack Drozda had three hits and two RBIs to lead Lemont, while Zane Schneider had two hits and two RBIs. Ethan Kelby allowed four hits and struck out three.
Coal City 10, Wilmington 7: Drake Stewart and Ethan Olson each had three hits to lead the Coalers, while winning pitcher Lance Cuddy had two hits. Cuddy allowed five hits and one earned run over five innings, striking out seven. Ryan Kettman had two hits for the Wildcats.
Romeoville 13, Plainfield South 4: Jeremy Thompson was 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs to lead the Spartans, while Richard Conley, Nathan Lubinski and Adam Skibinski each had two hits. Cameron Kelliher had two hits for South.
Yorkville 11, Bolingbrook 0: The Raiders managed just one hit in the loss.
Seneca 11, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 0 (5 inn.): Cam Shirey had two home runs and five RBIs to power the Irish to the Tri-County win.
Herscher 14, Reed-Custer 10: Joe Bembenek led the Comets offensively, going 3 for 5 with a home run. Alex Bielfeldt and Thomas Emery each had two hits. Landen Robinson homered.
Putnam County 5, Dwight 2: Ayden Collom was 2 for 3 to lead the Trojans offense in the loss.
Clifton Central 13, Gardner-S. Wilmington 4: Reed Millette and Cole Hampson had two hits each for the Panthers. Ryan Milette homered.
SOFTBALL
Lincoln-Way Central 8, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0 (9 inn.): The Knights erupted for eight runs in the top of the ninth inning, highlighted by two-run doubles by Teagan Berkshire and Abigail Paczesny. Lisabella Dimitrijevic was dominant in the circle, striking out 21 and allowing three hits. She also went 3 for 5 with an RBI.
Plainfield East 6, Plainfield South 2: Corrine Garmon and Kaleigh Cawthon both homered for the Bengals in the win, while Avery Welsh was 3 for 4. Kendal Pasquale homered for South, while Sydney Unyi had an RBI double.
Wilmington 1, Coal City 0: Nina Egizio singled in Keeley Walsh with the game’s lone run in the bottom of the fifth. Wilmington’s Taryn Gilbert allowed six hits and struck out two, while Coal City’s Masyn Kuder allowed just four hits. Madalyn Peterson had two hits to lead the Coalers. Walsh had two hits for the Wildcats.
Morris 13, Newark 3: Alyssa Jepson had three hits, including a double, and three RBIs to lead Morris to the nonconference win. Karson Dransfeldt, Halie Olson (HR) and Cami Pfeifer had two hits each to support winning pitcher Mylie Hughes.
Lemont 15, TF South 0; Lemont 13, TF South 0: Mila Mardjetko got the win in the first game for Lemont, while Claire Podrebarac recorded the win in the second. Natalie Pacyga homered in the opener.
Peotone 1, Streator 0: Winning pitcher Sophie Klawitter doubled in teammate Autumn Clay in the bottom of the seventh to lift the Blue Devils to the walk-off win. Klawitter had two doubles on the day and threw a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts to salvage the ICE Conference split.
Herscher 9, Reed-Custer 4: Caysie Esparza was 3 for 4 for the Comets in the loss, while Addison Hartman and Amber Syc each had two hits.
Seneca 15, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 0 (5 inn.): Hayden Pfeifer fired a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts for the Irish, while Graysen Provance had three hits. Pfeifer and Emma Mino each had two.
Putman County 9, Dwight 8: Mia Franklin led the Trojans with three hits, while Madi Ely and Taylor Frobish each had two hits.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Lincoln-Way East 25-25, Minooka 16-21: Grant Urban led the Griffins (12-2) with seven kills and two blocks, while Matt Muehlnickel had seven kills, two aces and five digs. Nick Klawitter added four kills and a block.
Timothy Christian 29-12-25, Lincoln-Way West 27-25-23: Hunter Vedder led the Warriors (10-7) with 11 kills and 18 digs, while Colin Baikie had 10 kills and six digs. Mason Thompson added eight kills and nine digs, while Ryne Ferree had 26 assists.
Plainfield South 25-25, Lockport 22-20: The Porters (11-8) were led by Austin Williams (four kills), Aiden Morgan (three kills, two blocks) and Ryan Dziadkowiec (eight assists, five digs).
GIRLS SOCCER
Plainfield North 4, Plainfield South 0: Ilyana Barriball had two goals for the Tigers, while Riley Grant and Molly Nelson each had a goal and an assist.
Providence Catholic 4, Montini 0: Maggie Wolniakowski scored twice for the Celtics. Leah Reyes and Victoria Lotz also scored.
BOYS TENNIS
Morris 9, Rochelle 0: Winners for Morris were Connor Barth, Chris Ochoa, Tristan Olvera, Connor Ahearn, Andrew Ochoa and Hunter Lindenborn in singles and the doubles teams of Ahearn and Barth, Olvera and Lindenborn and Chris Ochoa and Andrew Ochoa.
BADMINTON
Lockport 8, Lincoln-Way West 7: The Warriors fell on their senior night.