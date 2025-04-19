Plainfield Central baseball stays hot, routs Westmont: The Herald-News Friday Roundup

BASEBALL
Plainfield Central 17, Westmont 1 (4 inn.): JT Augustyniak was 4 for 4 with three doubles, a grand slam and six RBIs to power the Wildcats (12-3). AJ Lopez (3 RBIs) homered, while Casey Sitterly (4 RBIs) and Sam Bathan (double) each had two hits.
Minooka 7, Lincoln-Way West 0: Zane Caves tossed a one-hitter with nine strikeouts for the Indians (15-2). Rhett Harris paced the offense, going 2 for 3 with a home run. Anthony Villa had the lone hit for the Warriors (11-3).
Wilmington 11, Beecher 1: Zach Ohlund had a double and two RBIs to lead the offensive charge for the Wildcats (10-6), while Ryan Kettman had two hits, including a double, and scored three runs.
Reed-Custer 7, Clifton Central 4: Jake Reardon was 3 for 3 with a home run to pace the Comets (9-7). Matt Kuban and Joe Bembenek combined on the mound for the win.
SOFTBALL
Peotone 12, Dwight 0 (4 inn.): Sophie Klawitter threw a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts for the Blue Devils (6-7). Klawitter and Caelan Farmer each had three RBIs. Sarah Parker had the lone hit for Dwight (3-10).
Reed-Custer 11, Plano 5: Addison Hartman had three hits, including a double, and four RBIs to lead the Comets (8-6, 1-2) in the win. Sophia Myers struck out five in a complete game.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Lockport 20-25-15, Plainfield Central 25-17-10: At the Lockport Triangular, the Porters were led by Adam Gieser (8 kills, 7 digs) and Hunter Fash (8 kills, 2 blocks).
Lockport 25-23-15, Waubonsie Valley 15-23-8: At the Lockport Triangular, the Porters (11-7) were led by Adam Gieser (13 kills), Ryan Beaumont (9 kills, 2 blocks), Ryan Dziadkowiec (22 assists), Jose Arroyo (8 digs) and Austin Williams (3 aces).
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Seneca Invitational: Morris finished third out of 16 teams with 92 points, while Seneca (82) was fourth, Dwight (58) fifth, Wilmington (25) ninth and Reed-Custer (14) 12th.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Seneca Invitational: Seneca finished second out of 15 teams with 89 points. Morris (60.5) was fourth, while Wilmington (58.5) was sixth, Dwight (40) was eighth and Reed-Custer (36.5) was 10th.