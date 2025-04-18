April 18, 2025
Joliet OKs funding for Rialto, museum

By Bob Okon
Rialto Square Theatre on Chicago Street in downtown Joliet on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025.

Rialto Square Theatre is in downtown Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

The Joliet City Council this week approved annual funding for the Rialto Square Theatre and Joliet Area Historical Museum.

The approval was expected since the council in December included the funds in the 2025 budget.

The Rialto gets $475,000, and the museum will receive $250,000.

The money does come with some strings attached.

The Rialto money is to be used to offset some of the $8.5 million in costs as the theater installs a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.

The museum’s use of the money also is specified, although it ranges broadly. It includes tours at the Old Joliet Prison, the rooftop concert series, preservation of artifacts and many other potential uses.

