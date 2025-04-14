Lockport pedestrian bridge on I&M Canal being removed

Looking north at the 8th Street Gaylord Building pedestrian bridge over the old I & M Canal in downtown Lockport. (Provided by city of Lockport)

The pedestrian bridge crossing the I&M Canal at Lincoln Landing in Lockport will be taken down this week in preparation for work to begin on installing a new one.

The city of Lockport received a grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to remove and replace the existing bridge “to help restore its historic value,” the city said on its Facebook page.

The bridge will be removed during the week, beginning Monday – weather permitting – and will be out of service until construction is completed in July, according to the city.

During this time, the area surrounding the bridge will be closed to the public for safety reasons.

Work also will begin to remove invasive and non-native plant species from the project area.