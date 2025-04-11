New Wing Snob Restaurant coming to Romeoville

Wing Snob offers wings in a variety of dipping sauces, as well as sandwiches and chicken tenders. (Image provided by the village of Romeoville)

Wing Snob, a national wing restaurant chain, will be opening in Romeoville this summer.

The restaurant will be located on Weber Road and is expected to open by mid-July, the village of Romeoville announced on Thursday,

Pledging that their wings are “always fresh and never frozen,” Wing Snob offers wings in a variety of dipping sauces, as well as sandwiches, chicken tenders, and loaded French fries with a number of “dynamic sauce and topping combinations,” according to the news release from the village.

“We are excited to see that Wing Snob’s move into the Chicago market includes Romeoville,” Mayor John Noak stated in the release. “We are happy to have another food offering for our residents and are ready to welcome another new business to our community.”

Wing Snob will be located at 482 N. Weber Road, just south of the Walgreens. Buildout is anticipated to start May 1 and the business will soon begin hiring.

To learn more about Wing Snob, see their menu, or to apply for a position at the Romeoville store, visit www.wingsnob.com.