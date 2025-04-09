Nik & Ivy’s in Lockport to host artisans market Saturday

Nik & Ivy's will be serving 12 craft beers during the spring market event including The Huebner, an American IPA on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Photo Provided by Streetz )

Lockport — Nik & Ivy Brewing Company in Lockport will host its first ever Makers Artisan Market on Saturday, featuring 18 local artists and craftspeople.

The free event will take place at the brewery, located at 1026 S. State St. in Lockport, from 12 to 6 p.m. The event will happen rain or shine, despite being scheduled to be outdoors, according to a news release from Nik & Ivy’s.

The market has been curated by the Streetz Artz Alliance and will “feature a diverse array of handmade goods including original artwork, woodwork, jewelry, pet treats, apparel, specialty foods and much more,” according to the release.

“Downtown Lockport is such an amazing area full of small businesses,” John Streetz, head of the Streetz Artz Alliance, said in the release. “I’m excited to bring a curated mix of local artists into this part of town to show the locals that sipping and shopping with the Streetz Artz Alliance is a great way to celebrate spring and find some amazing handmade goods.”

In addition to the market, Mucha Salsa Mexican Restaurant will set up operations inside Nik & Ivy’s for the event serving a menu of tacos, burritos, nachos and street corn alongside Nik & Ivy’s craft beer creations. Robert Rolfe Fedderson will provide a musical performance starting at 7 p.m.

Lockport-based Canal Woodturning makes another appearance at Nik and Ivy Brewing bringing their signature woodturned pens and accessories at the spring market on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Photo Provided by Streetz Art)

“We always have so much fun in August during our anniversary parties with the art fair in our back alley and food pop-ups, so we decided to do one in spring,” Nik & Ivy’s owner Paul Ivnik said in the release. Come for the art fair and tacos, stay for great live music. This should be a great night."

Some of the vendors featured at the market include Beaver Rub Spice Company, Becky, Blue Desings, Belonio Doodles, Blue Heron Bagles, Brittlilly, Canal Woodturning, Ghost Owl Studio, Goddess of Jules, Grandma Dan’s Cookies, KP’s candy factory, Leather Art by Decker, Madison’s Korner, Mpn3d, Raven Feathers and Bat Wings, Sprig & Flame, Stachon Studios, The Crafty Lotus Co., Tonie’s Treats and Topp Knots.

More detailed information about the artists and the event is available on Facebook.