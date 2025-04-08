New Lenox Trinity Services staff recognized for their work

Studio 22, is a community day services program ran by Trinity Services, Inc. in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawnedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Two members of Trinity Services in New Lenox will be recognized at American Network of Community Options and Resources Foundation.

Jennifer Hodges, residential director for Trinity Services, will receive the ANCOR 2025 Rising Star Mid-Career Impact Award, according to a news release from Trinity Services.

Jennifer Hodges is a residential director at Trinity Services in New Lenox. (Photo provided by Trinity Services)

Michael “Mickey” Whitesell, a direct support professional at Trinity Services, has been named the ANCOR 2025 National DSP of the Year, according to a separate news release from Trinity Services.

Both Hodges and Whitesell will be honored at the ANCOR Connect 2025 Conference in San Diego, California. The conference takes place April 7 to April 9, according to the releases.

Michael “Mickey” Whitesell is a direct support professional at Trinity Services in New Lenox. (Photo provided by Trinity Services)

Hodges is an expert in sexuality education and advocacy for the rights of individuals with disabilities, and “her work continues to be a model for best practices in the field,” according to the release.

She’s also a board member for the Human Rights Authority, “a state-level investigative body dedicated to protecting the rights of people with disabilities,” according to the release.

In the release, Hodges called the recognition from ANCOR “an incredible honor.”

“Having the opportunity to do what I do every day, in a great organization, surrounded by people with the same level of passion is very humbling,” Hodges said in the release.

Whitesell, who previously worked as a butcher and a cook, started working at Trinity Studio 22 – one of Trinity’s day programs – in June 2020, according to the release.

Studio 22, a former warehouse, was converted into a recording studio and is now a space for clients to make music, cook and make soda pop, according to the release.

Craig Schultz, left, an Independent Living Counselor, does a drum activity with Robert Stanton at Studio 22, a new community day services program. Friday, July 22, 2022 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawnedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Whitesell loves working with Trinity’s clients.

“Each person is awesome in their way, and I treat them all the same, with care and compassion,” Whitesell said in the release. “Every day is different. You never know what to expect. If someone comes in feeling sad, I do my thing, and five minutes later, they’re laughing and happy. It makes my heart feel great!”

Thane Dykstra, president and chief executive officer of Trinity Services, said in the release that Hodges “is a rare servant leader who makes a positive difference every day.”

“Whether through advocating through employment, facilitating community connections, or creating inclusive events, Jen has been a transformative force, consistently breaking barriers and paving the way for greater inclusion and opportunity,” Dykstra said in the release.

In the release, Dykstra also praised Whitesell’s “dedication and compassion.”

“I’ve been so impressed with Mickey’s working knowledge of positive psychology and how he has incorporated these tools into his work,” Dykstra said in the release. “Mickey is an inspiration, to me, our staff, people receiving services at Trinity, and their family members.”

For information, visit trinityservices.org and ancorfoundation.org.