Joliet high school student allegedly brought knife, empty rifle magazine on campus

A Joliet West High School student was arrested after he was accused of inadvertently bringing an empty rifle magazine and a steak knife to school, police said.

The student was arrested and released to a parent on charges of disorderly conduct and criminal trespass to a safe school zone, according to a statement from Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Joliet West High School officials notified the building’s liaison officer that an empty rifle magazine had been found in the men’s restroom about 9:30 a.m. on Friday, English said.

The officer found the magazine from the garbage can and also found a steak knife by a toilet, English said.

Further investigation revealed the student had been escorted by a security guard to the dean’s office regarding an unrelated matter, English said.

“It is believed that the student used the restroom during this escort and later reported the presence of the empty magazine and knife to school officials,” English said.

After questioning, the student admitted to placing the “items in that bathroom after inadvertently bringing the items to school,” English said.

Officers notified the student’s parents, searched his bedroom at his residence but found no weapons or ammunition, police said.

“While there was never an active threat to students or staff, school officials quickly notified the Joliet Police Department and additional officers were called to the scene out of an abundance of caution,” English said.