Police: Joliet man accidentally shot in foot by acquaintance cleaning gun

A Joliet man was accidentally shot in the foot while an acquaintance was cleaning a gun, police said.

The shooting took place Saturday evening in the 2800 block of Arches Court, which is within the city limits of Joliet but has a Plainfield mailing address.

The 21-year-old victim is expected to survive, Joliet police Sgt. Tizoc Landeros said.

The victim was taken to Prime Healthcare Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, and officers responded to the hospital about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Landeros said.

The victim told officers that he was accidentally shot in the foot by a 21-year-old acquaintance from Villa Park, Landeros said. The acquaintance had a valid license to possess a firearm.

“The accidental discharge occurred while this acquaintance was cleaning his gun,” Landeros said.

Officers spoke with the gun owner and witnesses; the latter confirmed that the shooting was accidental, Landeros said.

The gun, bullet casing and bullet were recovered by police, Landeros said. The gun owner is cooperating with officers.

The incident is under review by the Joliet Police Department Investigations Division.