Joliet Catholic captures 3-set thriller over Providence to open season

JOLIET — Any game featuring Providence Catholic against Joliet Catholic Academy is always going to make for great theater. Combine that with Tuesday’s boys volleyball match being the season opener for both schools, and it’s that much more.

The two teams did not disappoint as they went to three sets before JCA came away with an 18-25, 25-22, 26-24 win behind 17 kills from junior Aydan Garcia.

Garcia, a 6-foot-5 outside hitter that did not come off the court, was the go-to guy for the Hilltoppers in the third set, recording two of his final four kills from the back row to help thwart a Celtic comeback.

“After the first two sets, we knew we had it,” Garcia said. “[JCA] Coach [Jeffery Budz] just told us to keep swinging. We felt like we played well and mixed things up. In the end, we pulled it out.

“We just wanted to come out and play our match and not let the other team dictate what we do. It has been fun to be a part of this program since the 2022-23 season. We feel like we are on our way back up.”

Boy's Volleyball. Providence Catholic at Joliet Catholic Providence Catholic's Jackson Fowler goes for a kill in Tuesday's match against Joliet Catholic Academy. (Gary E Duncan Sr)

The first set was tight early and it was tied at 12 before Providence used the talents of Jackson Fowler to pull away. Fowler had three of his team-high 12 kills and added two blocks to help the Celtics salt away the first-set victory on a 13-5 run.

JCA, though, rebounded and did not trail in the second set. The Hilltoppers built a 13-8 lead and kept the Celtics at bay. Providence did manage to cut the lead to 17-16 and 22-21, but JCA got a back-row kill from Garcia and a block by Austin Bernhard to go up 24-21 before winning it two points later on a Providence hitting error.

It appeared that the experience of Providence would take over in the third set, as the Celtics jumped out to a quick 6-1 lead before Budz called a timeout. The Hilltoppers proceeded to outscore Providence 14-5 after the timeout to take a 15-11 lead. The teams played even after that, with JCA leading 22-18 before Providence rallied to tie it at 22, 23 and 24 before JCA scored the final two points of the match for the win.

Boy's Volleyball. Providence Catholic at Joliet Catholic Joliet Catholic's Austin Bernhard (12) spikes the ball over the net during Tuesday's volleyball match against Providence Catholic. (Gary E Duncan Sr)

“Our kids don’t quit,” Budz said. “At the timeout, I just told them to keep swinging and good things would happen. They went out there and played aggressive against a very good Providence team that is well-coached.

“Aydan Garcia can be dominant and when he is playing like that, he also pulls the block away from our other players and they get clean looks. We did a good job of spreading the ball around tonight and keep everyone involved.”

Providence coach Lee Rucinski said his side still has a few things to work on.

“This was a typical first match,” Rucinski said. “I was hoping that with five returning seniors that we wouldn’t have that. There are definitely some things we need to work on, and we did some good things. It was a roller coaster of a match for us.

“We need to work on the mental side of the game. We can’t be ahead 6-1 at a timeout and then get outscored 14-5 after it. But, give our guys credit. They fought back from that and tied it at 23 and 24. It’s a different intensity playing a first match against JCA.”