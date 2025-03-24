Meet the 2025 Herald-News All-Area Girls Wrestling Team

Claudia Heeney of Lockport Township celebreates her 135-pound championship match victory over Viola Pianetto of Mt. Prospect in the IHSA Girls Individual State Finals. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Girl’s wrestling season has come to an end. So of course, it’s time to unveil the 2025 Herald-News All-Area Girl’s Wrestling Team. Here’s who made the cut.

FIRST TEAM

Alicia Tucker of Plainfield Central celebrates her 170-pound championship victory in the IHSA Girls Individual State Finals on Saturday, March 1. Tucker claimed first place over August Rottmann of Highland. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Alicia Tucker, sr., Plainfield Central: The 170-pounder finished her career with a record of 103-5. A three-time state finalist, Tucker won her second state championship this season to close out her career.

Claudia Heeney of Lockport (Courtesy of Nathaniel Roth )

Claudia Heeney, sr., Lockport: The 135-pounder advanced to her third consecutive state championship match, winning her second straight state title. She went 42-2 this year and is 106-4 in her career.

Lincoln-Way Central junior Zoe Dempsey (Brian Hoxsey)

Zoe Dempsey, jr., Lincoln-Way coop: Dempsey was sensational at 110 pounds, going 47-4, winning a regional championship, finishing runner-up at sectionals and taking third place at state.

Alejandra Flores of Bolingbrook (Courtesy of Bolingbrook High School )

Alejandra Flores, jr, Bolingbrook: Flores went 33-6 at 115 pounds and took fourth place at state following a sectional runner-up finish and regional championship.

Grace Laird

Grace Laird, sr., Joliet Catholic: The senior and lone girls wrestler for the Angels finished her career in style, taking third place at state in the 130 pound category.

Avery Crouch of Dwight (Courtesy of Dwight High School )

Avery Crouch, fr., Dwight: The freshman started her career off with a bang, finishing in fourth place at state with a final record of 11-3 on the season at 135.

Teagan Aurich

Teagan Aurich, sr., Plainfield South: Aurich capped off her career with a splash, finishing in third place at stat in the 155 pound bracket.

Rebekah Ramirez of Lockport. (courtesy of Nathaniel Roth )

Rebekah Ramirez, so., Lockport: Ramiez finished her second season of high school wrestling with a record of 48-9, winning a regional championship and a sectional championship at heavy weight, qualifying for state.

Sadie Sparks

Sadie Sparks, fr., Lincoln-Way coop: Sparks went 34-10, winning the Oak Forest Invite and a regional championship before qualifying for state. Not bad for a freshman 120-pounder.

Layla Spann of Plainfield South (Courtesy of Chet Lines )

Layla Spann, fr., Plainfield South: First-year wrestler went 30-11, qualifying for state where she won a match at 170.

Catalina Pacheco

Catalina Pacheco, jr., Seneca: Pacheco went 42-7 on the season, winning five tournament championships throughout the year, including the regional championship. She finished third at sectionals and fell in the blood round at state for 130 pounds.

Chloe Wong of Joliet West (Courtesy of Erik Murray )

Chloe Wong, sr., Joliet West: A three-time state qualifier, the 105-pounder finished in the top at at state this year, finishing second at regionals and fourth at sectionals.

Morgan Congo

Morgan Congo, sr., Morris: The 190-pound senior qualified for state after going 33-9 on the season, winning her regional and sectional.

Daniela Santander of Romeoville. (Courtesy of John Arlis )

Daniela Santander, jr., Romeoville: Went 36-8, winning three tournament championships including the SouthWest Prairie Conference title at 100 pounds. She was fourth at regionals, third at sectionals, and won a pair of consolation matches at state.

Veronica Skibicki of Lockport, right, tries to take down Eva Hermansson of Woodstock. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

HONORABLE MENTION

Veronica Skibicki, so., Lockport; Sophie Kelner, jr., Lockport; Averi Colella, sr., Lockport; Sammie Geisen, jr., Seneca; Molly O’Conner, jr., Lemont; Mia Lemberg, jr., Minooka; Briahna Klobnak, jr., Joliet West; Mikaela Najera, jr., Bolingbrook; Henessis Villagrana, so., Romeoville; Angie Nettey, so., Plainfield East; Ella Giertuga, so., Lincoln-Way coop; Alisa Carter, jr., Joliet Central;