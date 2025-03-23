Three people shot Saturday in Joliet; suspect arrested

A man and a woman were shot Saturday in the 5300 block of Sunmeadow Drive in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

A man and two women were shot during an argument Saturday night at a house on Sunmeadow Drive in Joliet.

The 38-year-man was shot in the stomach and has a life-threatening injury, Joliet police said. The two women were hit by stray gunfire and have been released from the hospital after treatment.

Michael Gallegos, 34, of Joliet has been arrested on multiple charges in connection with the shooting, according to a news release from the Joliet Police Department.

Michael Gallegos, 34, of Joliet (Joliet Police Department)

Police said they went to the house in the 5300 block of Sunmeadow Drive at 11:32 p.m. after getting a report of someone being shot.

There, they learned that a shooting victim had been driven to St. Joseph Medical Center.

Officers who went to the hospital learned that the two women also had been shot. A 55-year-old woman was hit in the ankle. A 32-year-old woman was grazed in the thigh.

“During an argument in the residence, it is alleged that Gallegos produced a handgun and fired multiple rounds, striking the male victim in the abdomen,” according to the release. “It is believed that the two female victims were struck by stray gunfire. Gallegos fled the residence following the shooting.”

Gallegos was arrested at 9:08 a.m. Sunday during a traffic stop in the 900 block of Collins Street, police said.

He was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon.

Gallegos was jailed at the Will County Adult Detention Facility.