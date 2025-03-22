Joliet Central High School names Mr. and Ms. J finalists

Joliet Central High School has announced the top 10 finalists for 2024-2025 Mr. and Ms. J. (Abraham Martinez)

Finalists were chosen by faculty based on school involvement, community service and character.

The Ms. J finalists are Abril Arias-Casillas, Laila Boys, Esme Bryson, Briana Bueschel, Viridiana Guzman-Gaspar, Jersy Hauert, Yuvia Hernandez, April Ortiz, Natalie Pina and Yareli Ponce.

The Mr. J finalists are Truett Bentsen, Nathan Butt, Xavier Eggert, Daniel Garcia, Isaiah Kan, Jonathan Montesinos, Jose Nolasco, Thomas Slattery, Brody Walsh and Liam Walsh.

Finalists will undergo interviews conducted by a panel of community members and staff. Interview scores will determine who receives the title of Mr. and Ms. J, as well as the first and second runners-up.