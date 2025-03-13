Sen. Ventura visits Will County organization on the forefront against drug overdose epidemic

State Sen. Rachel Ventura, D-Joliet, visits the offices of Heroin Epidemic Relief Organization on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

A state senator visited an organization based in Joliet that has been fighting the epidemic of fatal drug overdoses for 15 years in Will County.

State Sen. Rachel Ventura, D-Joliet, learned about the latest efforts on Wednesday from the Heroin Epidemic Relief Organization to educate people on drug addiction, give support for grieving families and provide training on anti-overdose medication Narcan and Opvee.

Ventura spoke with members of the organization, also known as HERO, at their offices at 1 Doris Ave. in Joliet.

Among them was John Roberts, a retired Chicago police detective who co-founded the organization after losing his 19-year-old son, Billy, in 2009 to a fatal heroin overdose.

Roberts said it’s been a “long 15 years” but he remains optimistic HERO is making a difference.

“We’re so close. After 15 years, I can feel it, I can see it,” Roberts said.

Roberts spoke to a small crowd that gathered for Ventura’s visit on Wednesday. He said HERO has influenced surrounding counties in northern Illinois to fight “heartily” against the epidemic of drug overdoses.

“All we have to do is just keep going. If you act, you will get results,” Roberts said.

John Roberts, co-founder of Heroin Epidemic Relief Organization, speaks to attendees at the office for the organization in Joliet on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (Felix Sarver)

HERO provides a program called Hidden In Plain Sight to teach parents, law enforcement and others about the abuse of over-the-counter medication and the many ways drugs can be hidden.

Ventura was shown a table where items such as chargers, water bottles, deodorant, hats, hair bands, markers, watches and Sprite cans are used to hide or even use drugs.

HERO has paid numerous visits to schools and colleges to speak about the dangers of drugs such as heroin and fentanyl. They also provide support groups for those who’ve lost someone to a fatal drug overdose and those struggling with addiction.

Ventura thanked HERO for their hard work.

“I want you to know that I’m a partner with you and that this work is very important to me,” Ventura said.

Ventura said she knows mental health is “closely tied to addiction.”

“Mental heath access has been something important for the state,” she said.

One of the attendees on Wednesday was Neesh Stringellow, executive director of a Heartlife Ministries Recovery Oriented System of Care Council.

The organization partners with HERO and serves Will and Grundy counties.

Stringfellow said mental health is “huge” part of the solution to address drug overdose epidemic.

“If we can get into the minds of the kids early and get into their hearts, then they won’t look for substance use to be their answer to healing or their answer to feeling better,” she said.

She said HERO has been amazing.

“They did Narcan training yesterday for a community that may never hear about Narcan,” Stringfellow said.