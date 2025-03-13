2025 Herald-News Softball Preview Capsules

Here is a look at the 2025 Herald-News area softball teams.

BOLINGBROOK

Head coach: Chris DeSanto

Last season’s record: 6-21

Key returners: Karina Choi, sr., SS/OF; Mackenzie McGrath, sr., 3B/P; Emma King, jr., P/IF/OF; Anaiyah Gregory, jr., 1B/OF.

Key newcomer: Calli Stelmachowski, so., 1B/OF

Worth noting: Choi, an All-South Suburban Conference and ICA 2nd Team All-State selection last season, is a Cal Poly commit, while McGrath has committed to Indiana Tech. ... Coach DeSanto: “The Raiders will look to continue to build and grow stronger together. We are anchored by our seniors, Karina Choi and Mackenzie McGrath. Karina looks to continue to lead our team through her actions. Mackie is our voice and such a dedicated member that is always there for her teammates. We were competitive last year because of them and we look to build off that this year.”

COAL CITY

Head coach: Rodney Monbrum

Last season’s record: 23-11

Key returners: Kaycee Graf, sr., SS; Madi Peterson, sr., OF; Addison Harvey, jr., 1B/C; Khloe Picard, jr., C/3B.

Key newcomer: Sierra Anderson, jr., 2B.

Worth noting: The Coalers won a regional championship last season. ... Graf, a Nebraska-Kearney commit, hit .494 last season, while Petersen, a Wartburg College commit, hit .455. ... Coach Monbrum: “Our team will look a lot different on the field since we graduated six starters from last year. Most of those six athletes were four-year starters. However, we will have a very competitive lineup 1-9 and a solid defense behind our pitchers. Our goals each year are to win 20 games and at least a regional, those will remain the same this year.”

JOLIET CATHOLIC

Head coach: Tina Kinsella

Last season’s record: 17-9

Key returners: Addi Fanter, sr., IF; Molly Ryan, sr., OF/2B; Addy Rizzatto, jr., SS.

Worth noting: Fanter, a Lipscomb University commit, was All-East Suburban Catholic Conference last season and hit .360 with nine home runs and 35 RBIs for the Angels. Ryan is a Milwaukee School of Engineering commit who hit .412 and struck out only twice in 70 at-bats. Rizzatto, another Lipscomb commit, was an All-ESCC and All-State selection after hitting .490 with 31 RBIs. ... Coach Kinsella: “We have a few consistent players returning to help teach the underclassmen the ropes. These underclassmen are fast learners and soon will be able to fill the shoes of the six players we lost to graduation.”

JOLIET CENTRAL

Head coach: Jon Rashid

Last season’s record: 2-24

Key returners: Haydn Voss, jr., SS; Sienna Ibarra, sr., P; Sophie Litsogannis, jr., 1B/P; Victoria Godinez, sr., OF; Lisa Meza, sr., 2B/3B; Paiton Pilgrim, sr., 2B.

Worth noting: Voss led the Steelmen with a .455 batting average and .520 on-base percentage last season and has been an All-Southwest Prairie Conference selection the last two seasons. ... Coach Rashid: “We will continue to follow our 4 Pillars: Work Hard, Do What’s Right, Show People You Care, and We Will Do Everything to The Best of Our Ability. These Pillars will help lead us to success on and off the field.”

JOLIET WEST

Head coach: Heather Suca

Last season’s record: 19-12

Key returners: Madison Jadron, sr., P; Hope Hughes, sr., C/3B; Ella Featherston, jr., IF.

Key newcomers: Mallory Crisafulli, so.; Madalin Woods, so.; Olivia Horn, so.

Worth noting: Jadron was named All-Southwest Prairie Conference last season for the Tigers and is an Indiana Tech commit. Hughes, a Concordia University commit, hit .305 with 12 RBIs, while Featherston hit .425 with 21 RBIs. ... Coach Suca: “We will have a young team with a lot of potential. We play a tough non-conference schedule that that should prepare us for conference. We are excited for this season and the group of girls. I can not wait to see what they can do.”

Softball: Lockport vs Lincoln-Way Central MAY 31 Lincoln-Way Central's Kayla Doerre (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Ne/Dean Reid)

LINCOLN-WAY CENTRAL

Head coach: Jeff Tarala

Last season’s record: 33-5

Key returners: Lisabella Dimitrijevic, sr., P; Kayla Doerre, sr., IF; Teegan Berkshire, sr., OF; Jaimee Bolduc, sr., C/IF.

Key newcomer: Juno Lundquist, so., IF

Worth noting: Dimitrijevic, a Florida State signee, is the reigning Gatorade Illinois Player of the Year after going 26-3 with a 0.536 ERA, striking out 354 in 169 2/3 innings for the Knights while hitting .412 with eight home runs and 43 RBIs. ... Coach Tarala: “Last year, we captured the SWSC (Red) conference title, a regional title and a sectional title. We have a wealth of talent returning and are looking forward to adding talented newcomers to the varsity team. We have talented softball players no doubt, but more importantly great young ladies.”

LINCOLN-WAY EAST

Head coach: Elizabeth Hyland

Last season’s record: 23-12

Key returners: Mackenzie Bacha, jr., OF/IF; Madeline Henry, jr., SS; Cassidy Jagielski, jr., 3B; Jessi Szafoni, sr., P/2B.

Worth noting: Bacha, a Louisville commit, hit .389 with two home runs and 21 RBIs for the Griffins last season, earning All-Southwest Suburban Blue and 2nd Team All-State recognition, while Jagielski, a Notre Dame commit, was all-SWSB and 1st Team All-State after hitting .444 with five homers and 33 RBIs. Henry, who has committed to Penn State, hit .307 with five home runs and 23 RBIs. ... Coach Hyland: “With the majority of the starters returning this spring, we look forward to improving upon last year. Our conference is very competitive. Solid defense, key hitting opportunities, and smart base running will allow us to stay in each game and be competitive against all.”

LINCOLN-WAY WEST

Head coach: Heather Novak

Last season’s record: 20-10

Key returners: Reese Rourke, jr., SS/P; Molly Finn, jr., 3B; Reese Cusack, jr., 2B/Utility;

Worth noting: Rourke, a North Carolina State commit, set school records for the Warriors last season with a .505 batting average, 15 home runs and 117 total bases and was named ICA 1st Team All-State. She was also 14-7 in the circle with a 3.11 ERA. Finn, a Valparaiso commit, hit .490 with three homers and 34 RBIs and was an ICA 2nd Team All-State selection. Cusack was named ICA 3rd Team All-State after hitting .458 with seven homers and 29 RBIs. ... Coach Novak: “We are set for another strong season, returning seven juniors from last year’s varsity team. In addition to three returning All-State athletes, juniors Abby Brueggmann, Reese Forsythe, Jess Noga, and Paige Seivert [verbally committed to Milwaukee School of Engineering] bring valuable varsity experience.”

LEMONT

Head coach: Chris Traina

Last season’s record: 26-11

Key returners: Natalie Pacyga, sr., IF; Jessica Pontrelli, so., IF/OF; Mya Hollendoner, sr., OF; Ella Phelan, jr., OF; Sydney Kibbon, sr., P.

Worth noting: Pacyga, a Western Illinois commit, hit .304 with 18 RBIs for Lemont last season, while Pontrelli hit .483 with 23 RBIs and Phelan hit .333. ... Coach Traina: “This team boasts a highly competitive spirit, fostered by the blend of five returning seniors and talented younger players, all united by a strong desire for significant success.”

LOCKPORT

Head coach: Marissa Chovanec

Last season’s record: 28-9

Key returners: Marie Baranowski, sr., IF; Mikayla Cvitanovich, sr., IF; Liliana Janeczko, sr., C; Leah McElligott, sr., C/1B; Rheanna Slavicek, sr., OF; Kelcie McGraw, sr., P; Bridget Faut, jr., P.

Key newcomer: Alexis VanderTuuk, jr., IF.

Worth noting: The Porters won a regional title last season. ... McGraw is a Colgate University commit, while Baranowski (Wisconsin-Parkside), Cvitanovich (Indiana Institute of Technology), Jeneczko (Western Michigan), McElligott (Purdue Northwest) and Slavicek (Olivet Nazarene) will also continue their careers in college. ... Coach Chovanec: “We will continue to play high caliber teams so that we can compete in the postseason. The conference will be up for grabs since every game counts in the standings again. We play all teams twice.”

Minooka’s Karli McMillin (Gary Middendorf)

MINOOKA

Head coach: Mark Brown

Last season’s record: 32-4

Key returners: Gracie Anderson, sr., C; Karli McMillin, sr., SS/P; Addison Crumly, jr., 1B; Jaelle Hamilton, jr., 3B.

Key newcomers: Payton Psinas, jr., OF; Marina Hristov, sr., P; Ava Carlson, so., Utility.

Worth noting: Anderson, a Wisconsin-Green Bay commit, was Southwest Prairie Conference MVP last season for the Indians. McMillin and Crumly earned All-SPC status and Hamilton slugged eight home runs. ... Coach Brown: We expect to pick up where we left off last season. We have a potent offense, very solid on defense and have some pitchers who know how to navigate the circle. We should be a very competitive team with goals of defending our conference title and making a run deep into the postseason. We have eight returners from last year who are eager to get back to a supersectional and hopefully finish the job this season."

MORRIS

Head coach: Jennifer Bamonte

Last season’s record: 18-12

Key returners: Cami Pfeifer, so., OF; Halie Olson, so., 2B; Mylie Hughes, jr., P; Karson Dransfeldt, sr., 3B; Alyssa Jepson, jr., OF.

Key newcomer: Ella Urbasek, jr., OF.

Worth noting: Pfeifer hit .440 with 26 RBIs and a team-high 15 stolen bases last season for Morris and was named ICA 3rd Team All-State and All-Interstate Eight Conference. Olson (.337) and Hughes (.341, team-high 8 HR and 35 RBIs) were also All-I-8 selections. ... Coach Bamonte: “We have a very experienced team this season. Eight of our nine starters from last season are returning. Although we were very young last season, we still won 18 games with two starting freshmen and four starting sophomores. Our experience this season will give us an edge over our competition. We are very excited to get started.”

PLAINFIELD CENTRAL

Head coach: Kate Welsh

Last season’s record: 16-12

Key returners: Ava Sommerfeld, sr., OF; Maeve Carlton, so., C/IF; Evalyn Prochaska, so., IF; Emma Sommerfeld, so., P/OF.

Key newcomers: Ava Zitello, so., C/IF; Kaylynn Howe, jr., P/IF; Melody Mojica, jr., IF; Addison Zitello, jr., IF/OF.

Worth noting: Ava Sommerfeld hit .385 with 15 RBIs last season for the Wildcats and was an All-Southwest Prairie Conference selection. Carlton hit .357 with 14 RBIs and Prochaska hit .330. ... Coach Welsh: “We are returning nine varsity players from last season, but are still relatively young with four sophomores that made an impact as freshmen. We look to continue the momentum into this season with our returners and newcomers.”

PLAINFIELD EAST

Head coach: Rebekah Grimes

Last season’s record: 13-15

Key returners: Corinne Garmon, sr., OF; Natalie Utrata, sr., OF; Maya Patel, sr., P; Avery Welsh, sr., P/SS.

Key newcomers: Marie Marcum, so., C; Jocelyn Cushard, fr., P.

Worth noting: The Bengals won a regional championship last season. Garmon, a Georgetown commit, was an All-Southwest Prairie Conference selection, while Welsh will play for DePauw University. ... Coach Grimes: “This season we are returning a number of players who saw significant playing time at the varsity level last year. We will rely on our strong class of seniors to lead this team to a successful season. Our versatility will be key for us, as we have multiple players experienced in different positions who can get the job done throughout the lineup.”

PLAINFIELD NORTH

Head coach: Julie Czerniakowski

Last season’s record: 10-19

Key returners: Kaleigh Milet, sr., OF; Addie Conrad, sr., 1B.

Worth noting: Conrad, a University of Wisconsin-Platteville commit, hit .293 with 25 RBIs for the Tigers last season, while Milet hit .363 with 18 RBIs. ... Coach Czerniakowski: “We have eight players new to varsity this season. We are looking to continue developing some of younger players from last year that are in key positions. We are hoping to just build on the development of last year with a lot of new additions to the team.”

PLAINFIELD SOUTH

Head coach: Taylor Schwall

Last season’s record: 13-18

Key returners: Kendal Pasquale, sr., SS; Hailie Bordman, sr., P/Utility; Reginal Glover, sr., P/1B; Ava Forsberg, sr., 1B/OF; Gracie Semega, jr., C.

Key newcomers: Isabella Pulido, fr., P/Utility; Katie Alwood, fr., C/Utility; Riley Hubbartt, fr., C/Utility.

Worth noting: This is Schwall’s first year as the Cougars’ coach. ... Pasquale, Boardman and Glover were All-Southwest Prairie Conference last season, while Forsberg is a College of DuPage commit. ... Coach Schwall: “We have a lot of seniors and returning players from last season. I’m excited to continue to watch this team grow and have fun on and off the diamond. Our team goal is to win the conference and a regional title. We have a very solid group that have played with each other and we’re excited to add some freshmen to our team as well. My girls are excited and eager to get our season started.”

PROVIDENCE

Head coach: Jim Holba

Last season’s record: 23-9

Key returners: Ella Kucala, sr., OF/IF; Angelina Cole, jr., IF/OF; Bella Olszta, jr., IF/OF; Mia Sanfratello, so., C/IF; Abbey Gaus, sr., P.

Key newcomers: Ava Misch, so., C/IF; Olivia Vittori, so., IF; Ava Pandolfi, jr., IF/OF; Macie Robbins, fr., P/IF.

Worth noting: Kucala, a St. Mary’s (IN) commit and Cole (Western Michigan) were both All-Girls Catholic Athletic Conference selections for the Celtics last season. Cole hit .495 with 37 RBIs, while Kucala hit .299 and scored 30 runs ... Coach Holba: “We return five starters from last years’ team with two All-Conference players returning. We expect to be competitive with all the talented area teams. We will have young and experienced players and as long as the girls stay consistent and healthy, we expect to compete for a conference title and advance in the state tournament.”

ROMEOVILLE

Head coach: Joel Kussman

Last season’s record: 4-21

Key returners: Lily Roberts, jr., Utility; Kasia Brandt, so., SS; Delany Giacomo, sr., 2B; Rylee Teel, sr., 1B.

Worth noting: This is Kussman’s first year as the Spartans' head coach. ... Giacomo (University of Wisconsin-Platteville commit) and Teel (Aurora University commit) are four-year starters, while Roberts, who hit .394 last year, is a three-year starter. ... Coach Kussman: “We have eight freshmen and sophomores looking to make an immediate impact all over the field. After a challenging season last year, we’re coming into this year with a renewed focus and a lot of drive. The team has worked hard in the offseason, and there’s a lot of energy and determination to improve. We have strong senior leadership and looking to see an immediate impact from a few freshmen and sophomores.”

SENECA

Head coach: Brian Holman

Last season’s record: 33-4

Key returners: Aurora Weber, so., OF; Graysen Provance, so., OF; Emma Mino, so., 2B; Hayden Pfeifer, so., P/IF; Kaylee Klinker, so., Utility; Tessa Krull, jr., P; Camryn Stecken, jr., 1B; Lexie Buis, jr., C; Alyssa Zellers, sr., SS; Audry McNabb, sr., OF.

Key newcomers: JR - Madison DeGrush, jr., IF/OF; Kyra Wood, jr., IF/OF.

Worth noting: The Irish won a regional championship last season. ... Krull was Tri-County Conference Pitcher of the Year and an ICA 2nd Team All-State selection. Stecken was also 2nd Team All-State, while McNabb was 1st Team All-Tri-County Conference. ... Coach Holman: “It’s hard to hide that we bring back a lot of talent from a team that advanced as far as any softball team in school history. With that being said, we hope to start where we left off last season. Our biggest hurdle will be continuing to try to get better at the details and not to get comfortable with our talent. We play a really tough schedule with half of our games being against ranked teams or teams receiving votes. The girls have all played a lot of softball, but will be tested early.”

WILMINGTON

Head coach: Jack Skole

Last season’s record: 17-6

Key returners: Molly Southall, jr., CF; Taylor Stefancic, jr., 3B; Nina Egizio, so., SS; Keeley Walsh, so., 2B; Lexi Strohm, jr., P; Sami Liaromatis, so., OF.

Key newcomers: Taryn Gilbert, fr., P; Madisyn Rossow, fr., C/OF.

Worth noting: Southall, a North Carolina State commit, was an All-Illinois Central Eight and ICA 1st Team All-State selection last season for the Wildcats after hitting .667 with 12 home runs and 49 RBIs. Stefancic, a Rock Valley commit who hit .486, along with Egizio (.418) and Walsh (.403) were also All-IEC selections. ... Coach Skole: “We are a young team that is athletic and wanting to build off of last year’s experience and success in order to compete for conference and regional titles.”