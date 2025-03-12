Will County-based K9s for Veterans to hold gala Sunday in Joliet

K9s for Veterans CEO and founder Michael Tellerino speaks at his organization's ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of its new training campus on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Joliet. K9s for Veterans will host its second annual gala on Sunday. K9s for Veterans helps provides trained service dogs to help veterans with post traumatic stress disorder transition to civilian life, according to its website. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

K9s for Veterans will host its second annual gala on Sunday.

The Making Dreams Pawsible Gala will be begin 5 p.m. at Harrah’s Joliet 151 N. Joliet St. in downtown Joliet to raise funds for K9s for Veterans.

Army veteran Michael Tellerino of Plainfield founded the nonprofit K9s for Veterans in 2018 “to help veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder transition back to civilian life once their military service has ended with the help of trained service dogs,” according to the K9s for Veterans website.

“Most of our veterans are too proud to ask for help,” Tellerino previously said. “But I tell them, ‘The first step in getting better is asking for help. If you don’t ask for help, you’ll never get better. It’s never going to be any better for you.’

The gala includes a cash bar for cocktails and a vendor show at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., speakers at 7 p.m., raffles at 8:30 p.m., and a DJ from 9 to 10 p.m.

Meal options include chicken piccata, pasta primavera and filet mignon. Meal accompanied with house salad, baby carrots, garlic mashed potatoes and and chocolate cake with coffee.

Tickets are $125 each.

For tickets and more information about the gala, visit zeffy.com.

For more information about K9s for Veterans, visit k9sforveteransnfp.org.