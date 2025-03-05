Burlington Stores celebrates new Joliet location with donation to Cunningham School

M.J. Cunningham Elementary School Principal Marysol Sandoval, Assistant Principal Kelley Ratajczak, staff, students, and parents from the Cunningham PTO are presented with a check at the Burlington Grand Opening in Joliet. Feb. 25, 2025 (Photo Provided by Joliet Public Schools District 86)

Joliet — To celebrate the opening of its new Joliet store, Burlington Stores has donated $5,000 to M.J. Cunningham Elementary School in Joliet through its partnership with the nonprofit AdoptAClassroom.org.

The donated funds will be used towards supplies and materials for 34 classrooms “to help ensure students at M.J. Cunningham Elementary School have the learning materials and tools they need to succeed now and in the future,” according to Joliet Public Schools District 86,

“On behalf of Cunningham School, I would like to welcome our new local Burlington store to Joliet, and thank them for their generous donation through their partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org to our school,” said Cunningham School Principal Marysol Sandoval. “Our teachers are so excited to purchase the tools they need for their students this year. We are thankful for the support we received from Burlington and AdoptAClassroom.org.”

Each time Burlington opens a new store, they celebrate by “adopting and funding” local classrooms in their new community through AdoptAClassroom.org.

The chain calls the initiative part of a “new, holistic community giving approach of adding value to local communities” aimed at helping “empower those in their local store communities to live a better life and build a better future.”

The national discount retailer is now open at Louis Joliet Pointe at 2850 Plainfield Road in Joliet.