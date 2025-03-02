Will County property transfers: March 7, 2024, to Feb. 14, 2025

Bolingbrook

Steven Chandler to Stephanie Jarvis, Residence at 1010 Ridgewood Drive, Bolingbrook, $344,000, Jan. 9.

Maria Guerrero to Valentin Martinez Eleuterio and Anita De La Cruz Miguel, Residence at 233 Rockhurst Road, Bolingbrook, $241,750, Jan. 23.

George G. Pappas to Prashant Gupta and Khushbu Bansal, Residence at 561 Golden Star Drive, Bolingbrook, $752,000, Jan. 13.

Jarod Ackerman to Rogelio Lopez and Laura M. Lopez, Residence at 982 Portsmith Lane, Bolingbrook, $373,000, June 23.

Charuti Patel to Eric Olson and Jennifer Aguirre Olson, Residence at 1525 Envee Drive, Bolingbrook, $315,000, Dec. 19.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Amit and Pooja Dawani, Residence at 2011 Norwich Lane, Bolingbrook, $921,515, Jan. 27.

Braidwood

Patriot Investment Enterprises to Robert L. Schmitt and Lorene Schmitt, Residence at 975 W. Cermak Road, Braidwood, $314,000, May 10.

Keyle L. Carlton to Bryan James Haefner and Rikki Jean Damaschke, Residence at 958 W. Cermak Road, Braidwood, $315,000, July 26.

Angela S. Crump to Louis Edward and Estefany Pogliano, Residence at 962 Anndon Lane, Braidwood, $279,900, Sept. 4.

Charles K. Tatroe Sr. to Steven Nicholas Tatroe, Residence at 982 Mary Lane, Braidwood, $231,000, April 29.

Crest Hill

Kayla Ramos to Victoria Sorenson and Christopher J. Sorenson, Residence at 2216 Orchid Lane, Crest Hill, $293,000, Dec. 27.

Lizbeth Esquivel Cortez to Maria Martinez Hernandez and Julio Cesar Angel Flores, Residence at 1839 Burry Circle Drive, Crest Hill, $262,000, Jan. 22.

Frankfort

Fordon Brothers LLC to Anthony Louis Petriz and Judith Lynn Caribeaux, Residence at 9778 Folkers Drive, Frankfort, $626,000, Aug. 18.

Robert T. Lloyd Trust to Janelle D. Dole and David Ehrlich, Residence at 20612 Abbey Drive, Frankfort, $860,000, Jan. 6.

Don Napier to Jacob N. Meurer, Residence at 9818 W. Stuenkel Road, Frankfort, $320,000, Oct. 3.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Larry D. Jones, Residence at 9826 Folkers Drive, Frankfort, $459,400, Dec. 15.

Nathan R. Miller to Joshua Jon Pericht and Spencer Elizabeth Pericht, Residence at 9747 Dewey Circle, Frankfort, $920,000, Oct. 25.

Blake M. Rago to Jeffery Dimitri and Melissa Dimitri, Residence at 9823 Folkers Drive, Frankfort, $1.23 million, June 4.

Homer Glen

Kimberly E. Morgan to John B. Dimitralias, Residence at 14343 Heatherwood Court, Homer Glen, $267,000, Jan. 28.

Raa Real Estate Inc. to Terrance O’Keefe and Linda Maly, Residence at 12148 W. Ignace Court, Homer Glen, $1,070,000, Jan. 14.

Joliet

Lucinda L. Zolecki to Lori L. Fenili, Residence at 2509 Fairway Drive, Joliet, $270,000, Jan. 22.

Hernando Tel Toro to Elizabeth Garcia, Residence at 513 N. Bluff St., Joliet, $248,500, Jan. 23.

@home Properties LLC to Arianna Pannarale, Residence at 509 Kungs Way, Joliet, $530,000, Jan. 10.

JDD Properties LLC to Debra D. Monroe, Residence at 1210 Ashford Lane, Joliet, $535,000, Jan. 17.

Finch Enterprises LLC to Andrea Araya, Residence at 329 Park Drive, Joliet, $235,000, Jan. 24.

Edgar D. Serna to Steven Frencl and Miranda Hernandez, Residence at 2916 Indian Springs Court, Joliet, $382,000, Jan. 12.

Daniel Construction Associates to Andrew Hancock and Ashley Doyle, Residence at 2517 Timber Springs Drive, Joliet, $337,500, Jan. 17.

Cuy Edward Orvis to Jorge Pomales Jr. and Cruzmaria Pomales, Residence at 1314 Catherine St., Joliet, $238,000, Jan. 14.

Inga Jurevicius to Mary Nyanta, Residence at 2294 Graystone Drive, Joliet, $278,000, Jan. 29.

Zulma Rijos to Ryan T. Skelly and Paige N. Petry, Residence at 3501 Indian Head Lane, Joliet, $382,500, Jan. 27.

Edward J. Gawenda to John Dufour, Residence at 2116 E. Washington St., Joliet, $130,000, Jan. 14.

Loveland Homes Inc. to Jaqueline Rosas, Residence at 2678 Jodee Drive, Joliet, $222,000, Jan. 17.

SGR Real Estate LLC to Ryan King Jr. and Jasmine Zavala, Residence at 969 John St., Joliet, $223,000, March 7.

Keegan Scott Ling to Cristian Najera, Residence at 710 Vine Street, Joliet, $299,900, Jan. 20.

Irma Del Toro to Gloria Alexis Saenz Loya, Residence at 959 Mulford Lane, Joliet, $210,000, Aug. 16.

Jose Luis Anguiano to Filiberto Anguiano, Residence at 912 Oakland Ave., Joliet, $170,000, Jan. 20.

James G. McNamara to Karen MacDonald and Matthew MacDonald, Residence at 914 Oakland Avenue, Joliet, $175,000, Jan. 14.

Lemont

Teton Development LLC to Ewa Kunka and Piotr Kunka, Residence at 12228 Copper Ridge Drive, Lemont, $830,500, Dec. 5.

Amel E. Morgan Trust to Robert Ciesla and Stella Ciesla, Residence at 11255 Walker Road, Lemont, $360,000, Jan. 10.

Maurice P. Sullivan Trust to Bartosz Oborka and Sarah J. Oborka, Residence at 495 Senon Drive, Lemont, $635,000, Jan. 10.

Lockport

Mondrella Joint Tenancy Trust to Terrance John Murphy and Hiromi Muta, Residence at 533 Heritage Lane, Lockport, $360,000, Jan. 24.

Crosstown Builders Inc. to Jonathan Moreno and Racquel Vonch, Residence at 1027 E. Eighth St., Lockport, $368,500, Jan. 28.

Katrina Kirby to Victoria and Harley Miller, Residence at 16729 W. Seneca Drive, Lockport, $429,900, Jan. 24.

Nicole Mata to Denise Ann Julian Hernandez, Residence at 615 E. 12th St., Lockport, $255,000, Jan. 21.

Manhattan

Martin Vincent Igoe to Thomas A. and Teresa L. Smith, Residence at 12211 W. Baker Road, Manhattan, $875,000, Jan. 24.

Mokena

Larue Trust to Robert Clarida and Cari Clarida, Residence at 9779 Cambridge Circle, Mokena, $309,500, Jun. 5.

Kari J. Harris to Michael D. Picard and Mandy M. Picard, Residence at 9754 Cambridge Circle, Mokena, $305,000, Feb. 12.

Kenneth M. Price to Lukasz and Anna Bednarz, Residence at 9750 Sorenson Court, Mokena, $430,000, March 21.

James M. Orourke to Jonathan Signore and Elizabeth Greusel, Residence at 9820 Hastings Lane, Mokena, $385,000, Aug. 2.

Adam J. Perch to Kevin P. Quinlan and Katherine E. Quinlan, Residence at 9821 Hastings Lane, Mokena, $415,000, Sep. 8.

PKD Properties Llc to Steven Fundarek and Jillian R. Fundarek, Residence at 19539 Union St., Mokena, $275,000, Jan. 14.

William S. Gaus to Haneen Ballouta and Ayman Atieh, Residence at 9814 Sorenson Court, Mokena, $387,000, Oct. 28.

Sheetz Joint Trust to David and Stephanie Ruzich, Residence at 9821 Sorenson Court, Mokena, $515,000, Jul. 10.

JMK Group Inc. to Mostafa Alkolaghasi, Residence at 11054 Quail Drive, Mokena, $310,000, Jan. 7.

William T. Omara to Harry E. Czubak and Terri L. Czubak, Residence at 9765 Cambridge Circle, Mokena, $322,000, Sept. 23.

New Lenox

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Kylee Taylor Sternquist and Shannon Maureen Malone, Residence at 982 Bridle Hill Drive, New Lenox, $514,775, Oct. 2.

Flaherty Builders Inc. to Taylor D. and Emily A. Lawrence, Residence at 1719 Banks Drive, New Lenox, $677,400, Jan. 30.

CalAtlantic Group Llc to Tommy Pham and Nhung T. Dang, Residence at 2264 Fountain Lane, New Lenox, $444,900, Jan. 27.

Charles R. Zulfer to Gary N. Pickering and Jacqueline Pickering, Residence at 970 N. Marley Road, New Lenox, $525,000, May 20.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Daniel W. and Tricia M. Paluck, Residence at 1665 Ardrum Road, New Lenox, $468,000, Jan. 8.

Tracy Furgal to Kodi Kai Ichinaga, Residence at 612 Columbia Drive, New Lenox, $412,500, Dec. 27.

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Mark Gasienica and Kazelyne Pacleb Gasienica, Residence at 973 Penrith Lane, New Lenox, $543,575, Dec. 9.

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Evan Michael Kanz and Alaina Paige Kanz, Residence at 974 Bridle Hill Drive, New Lenox, $446,990, Feb. 14.

Plainfield

Mark J. Sitzenstock to Karen A. Benefield, Residence at 1509 Skylark Lane, Plainfield, $349,000, Jan. 10.

Akers Trust to Brett Vanasdlen, Residence at 14818 S. Penn Road, Plainfield, $150,000, Jan. 10.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Saroj and Vandana Kanduri, Residence at 12904 S. Beckham Drive, Plainfield, $675,000, Jan. 27.

Robert Strahan to Vicki L. and Michael J. Nelson, Residence at 9823 S. Carls Drive, Plainfield, $650,000, Aug. 27.

Michael R. Hauser to Daniel S. Bohnert, Residence at 1313 Westhampton Drive, Plainfield, $255,000, Jan. 17.

B&R Homes Inc. to Sofia Chan, Residence at 2810 Ruth Fitzgerald Drive, Plainfield, $369,900, Jan. 23.

Linda Morris to Roberto A. and Laura J. Paz, Residence at 2001 Westmore Grove Drive, Plainfield, $345,000, Jan. 9.

Royal V. Kunze to Silas D. Welsh and Lauren Welsh, Residence at 4523 Skylark Lane, Plainfield, $365,000, Jan. 17.

Check Trust to John and Suzanne Peca, Residence at 21060 W. Braxton Lane, Plainfield, $322,500, Jan. 3.

Ashley Nicole Craig to Jose M. Corona Perez, Residence at 23450 W. Van Horn Lane, Plainfield, $420,000, Jan. 17.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Waseem H. Khatai and Zainab Aslam, Residence at 24737 W. Alexis Lane, Plainfield, $617,665, Jan. 24.

Clint A. Barnard to Anthony and Shirley Evans, Residence at 2029 Ridge Moor Drive, Plainfield, $328,000, Jan. 7.

Romeoville

Nat Gonzales to Oday Alrikabi, Residence at 961 Premrose Drive, Romeoville, $379,900, April 15.

Roderick Harrington to Rebecca Hassel, Residence at 965 W. Savannah Drive, Romeoville, $260,000, Aug. 22.

Pastorelli Trust to Maximino Barrera Jr. and Maria Leticia Barrera Rodriguez, Residence at 970 W. Savannah Drive, Romeoville, $255,000, July 26.

Shorewood

Lea Casey to Francisco Javier Silva, Residence at 1740 Fieldstone Drive N, Shorewood, $283,000, Jan. 16.

Wilmington

Blake Favero to Dylan Winker, Residence at 2108 Woodview Drive, Wilmington, $225,000, Jan. 17.

LSL Investments LLC to Joann Spencer, Residence at 93 Smallmouth Lane, Wilmington, $207,000, Jan. 3.

Shela R. Fey to Joseph Morris, Residence at 317 Shakespeare St., Wilmington, $185,000, Jan. 28.

HD Remodeling LLC to Sunshine Cayli Thompson and Alexander Lopez, Residence at 729 S. Water St., Wilmington, $269,900, Jan. 8.

Denise Novak to Alfred C. and Barbara A. Cooper, Residence at 128 Tully Road, Wilmington, $190,000, Jan. 17.