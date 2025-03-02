Joliet man dies in crash Sunday morning

A 24-year-old Joliet man died Sunday morning as the result of a motor vehicle crash, according to a news release from the Will County Coroner’s Office.

Oscar Munguia, 24, of Joliet, was pronounced dead at 6 a.m. at the exit ramp to Route 126 from southbound Interstate 55, according to the release.

An autopsy was performed Sunday morning, and final cause and manner will be determined following autopsy, police and toxicological reports, according to the release.

The Illinois State Police is investigating the crash, according to the release.

