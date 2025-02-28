Joliet museum exhibit showcases manufacturers of the past

The Joliet Area Historical Museum’s newest exhibit showcases Gerlach Barklow Co. (calendar company) P. F. Volland Company (publisher) and Rust Craft Greeting Card Company. (Photo provided by the Joliet Area Historical Museum)

The Joliet Area Historical Museum’s newest exhibit features a key part of Joliet’s manufacturing history.

The temporary exhibit, available until July 31, showcases Gerlach Barklow Co. (calendar company) P. F. Volland Company (publisher) and Rust Craft Greeting Card Company through nine prints, seven informational panels, five cases of various items and a kiosk of additional information, according to Steve Wright, curator at the Joliet Area Historical Museum.

“We will also be selling custom merchandise in the form of greeting cards and puzzles,” Wright said.

Items included in the exhibit include images of the paintings on the calendars, salesman samples, letter opener, small leather goods, and original Raggedy Ann and Raggedy Andy dolls from the era when Volland published books featuring those dolls in Joliet, Wright said.

“We also have nursery rhyme paintings that were in the children’s department of the Joliet Public Library when it was damaged in a fire in 1989,” Wright said. “And we have some of Rust Craft’s holiday collector plates still in its original cellophane.”

The exhibit also includes a large collection of Gerlach Barklow employee newsletters that a “wonderful intern” digitized and made available online for people to browse at home,” Wright said.

“You can see the merchandise and what they were advertising,” Wright said. “It also gives a glimpse of the work life of people who may have worked in the factory. Someone may find a mention of a relative. So it checks a lot of boxes.”

Many Joliet area people still recall these companies, which is why the museum felt the community would enjoy the exhibit, Wright said.

“Gerlach Barklow still seems to be well-known despite the building burned down,” Wright said. “So many people have family connections – maybe a mom or aunt or grandma. It was a large employer in the area.”

But Wright said younger and new members of the community will also find the exhibit interesting and informative.

“It’s just a glimpse into Joliet’s manufacturing past, of the history of the people who lived and worked here,” Wright said.

Gerlach Barklow incorporated in June 1907 and employed 1,500 employees at its peak in the 1950s, according to the Joliet Area Historical Museum website.

The P. F. Volland Company merged with Gerlach Barklow in 1924 and then moved some offices to the Gerlach Barklow factory in Joliet, which was located at the corner of Washington and Richards streets, Wright said.

Rust Craft, which was founded in 1906 and also created assorted paper products such as tablecloths, wrapping paper and gift tags, came to Joliet in 1950 and also operated out of the Gerlach Barklow building, Wright said.

At one point those three companies, along with Artographic, operated out of that building” under the umbrella” of United Printers and Publishers Inc. The companies closed in 1971 and a fire destroyed the factory in 1992, Wright said.

Even Wright learned something when curating the exhibit: Gerlach Barklow was an early work-from-home company. Women would pick up a bundle of work, complete it at home and then return for a new bundle.

“This allowed women to earn an income at home with their children there and taking care of the home,” Wright said.

For the exhibit-related merchandise, Wright said the museum chose select prints for the merchandise and then worked with a company that specializes in making custom merchandise for museum gift shops.

Merchandise includes two sets of notecards (bluebird series and pinup girls) and four puzzles (bluebird, buckaroo, Miss America and The Silver Hook).

“The turnaround was quick,” said. “And the 300-piece puzzles have been selling well so far.”

The Joliet Area Historical Museum is located at 204 N. Ottawa St. in Joliet.

For exhibit hours and more information, call 815-723-5201 or visit jolietmuseum.org.