Plainfield District 202 high schoolers to get 8th class period

Plainfield High School-Central Campus students stream into the building on the first day of school on Thursday, August 18, 2022. (Provided by Plainfield High School District 202)

The high school day will still start at 7:05 a.m. and end at 2:10 p.m. and school counselors are currently working with students in planning their schedules for the next school year, according to a news release from School District 202.

“We are always striving to build a school environment that fosters learning, growth and success,” Board of Education President Rod Westfall said in the release. “With the recent development of 24 additional elective courses at the high school level, this change reflects our commitment to continuous improvement and our desire to provide increased opportunities that benefit all students across all of our high schools.”

Feedback gathered through surveys, district strategic planning meetings and input from various community groups drove School District 202’s change to an eight-period day, according to the release.

The new schedule will provide more equity in offerings across all four high schools additional opportunities to prepare for college and careers, more academic support for students and increased collaborative planning time for teachers, according to the release.

The expanded class schedule will give students greater access to electives in their interest areas and “enhanced career exploration opportunities including internships, career-technical education and industry certification programs,” according to the release.