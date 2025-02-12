Will County schools on the alert after Troy 30-C bus fleet vandalism

Students board buses at the end of the day at Joliet West High School on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

Many schools throughout Will County are staying vigilant after the theft of catalytic converters from 30 buses at the Joliet transportation lot for Troy School District 30-C.

The Joliet Police Department and the Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force are investigating the thefts reported on Monday. The thefts caused Troy students to engage in remote learning for two days as the district resolves transportation issues.

“This is a particularly egregious crime because it significantly disrupts the education that the children of our community deserve,” said Karla Guseman, superintendent of Joliet Township High School District 204.

Guseman said catalytic converter thefts have not occurred at District 204 because their buses are stored in a “giant warehouse with cameras monitoring the facility” 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

First Student and Grand Prairie Transit companies have assured Joliet Public Schools District 86 officials they have ”secure measures in place to keep school buses safe,” said Sandy Zalewski, District 86 spokeswoman.

Catalytic converter thefts have been on the decline over the past several years in Joliet.

In 2022, there were 94 catalytic converter thefts, said Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English. In 2023, there were 37 thefts and just 12 thefts last year, he said.

The bus center for Troy Community Consolidated School District 30-C , which serves students over 3,500 students students from several communities including Shorewood, Joliet, Channahon and Crest Hill, as seen on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (Photo provided by Troy 30-C School District)

In Plainfield, there’s been no surge or uptick in catalytic converter thefts, said Plainfield Police Sgt. Luke Ostreko.

Plainfield School District 202 officials are “always looking at its safety and security practices for students, equipment and its buildings,” said Linda Taylor, District 202 spokesperson.

“Any theft or vandalism at any public facility hurts the community financially, challenges critical resources and disrupts the learning process,” Taylor said.

District 202 contracts with First Student for regular and special education bus service, Taylor said. Their security measures include “cameras and fencing around the properties where buses are parked,” she said.

The Lockport Police Department is “actively working” with Lockport Township High School District 205 to “help ensure the security of their bus fleet,” said Lockport Deputy Police Chief Ron Huff. The city has not had any catalytic converter thefts recently, he said.

Huff said remaining school districts either contract their bus services or store their buses outside of Lockport.

“It’s just horrible what happened,” said District 205 spokeswoman Jeanette Castillo of the Troy bus vandalism and theft incident.

As for Will County, a bus company for the Lincoln-Way area requested additional patrols around its bus barns, said Kathy Hoffmeyer, spokeswoman for Will County Sheriff’s Office.

The Lincoln-Way area includes New Lenox, Frankfort, Mokena and Manhattan.

Patrol deputies were notified of the catalytic converter thefts at Troy and they have been performing additional patrols in the area, Hoffmeyer said.

Deputies also been conducting patrols in other areas and businesses in Will County “that have potential to be targeted for this type of crime,” Hoffmeyer said.