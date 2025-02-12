Will County school closures for Wednesday

Joliet Township High School District 204 will be using an emergency e-learning day on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Because of the expected winter storm forecast for northern Illinois, school districts are opting for virtual e-learning or closing all together on Wednesday.

Here is a listing:

Channahon School District 117

Channahon School District 17 will have an e-learning day on Wednesday.

Go to the districts website for more information.

Joliet Public Schools District 86

Schools will have an e-Learning day on Wednesday. There will be no in-person classes or after-school activities. Students should log into their district technology devices at their regular school start time. Attendance will be taken. For more details, visit https://www.joliet86.org/e-learning/

Joliet Township High School District 204

Wednesday is an emergency e-learning day for students and staff. This means that students complete assignments online and staff work from home.

Maintenance staff should check with their direct supervisor, according to the district.

Additionally, all after school activities and athletics are canceled. On emergency e-learning days, students attending school in Outside Placements do not receive transportation.

For more information regarding the Emergency E-Learning Day Plan, including E-Learning Day directions for students, visit: https://www.jths.org/family-resources/e-learning-emergency-day

Carl Sandburg School, along with other Joliet Public Schools District 86 schools, will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025 and going to an e-learning day. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

New Lenox School District 122

All schools in the district will be implementing an emergency e-learning day.

If online participation is not possible, students may complete their previously provided e-learning paper packet, according to the district.

“However, we strongly encourage students to engage in online learning for a more interactive and enriching experience,” the district said. Completion and submission of these materials are required for attendance if online participation is not possible.

Current participants of the Park District ACES & Trailblazers programs will have the option to register for emergency day services. The program is located at the Lion’s Community Center at 1 Manor Drive.

Plainfield Community Consolidated School District 202

School District 202 will have an e-learning day on Wednesday. Students should not report to school. Tomorrow’s day of attendance will not need to be made up later during the school year, according to the District 202 Facebook page.

School District 202 and individual school administrators will decide later on Wednesday if after-school activities and sports will occur, according to the district’s post. There will be no YMCA Kid Zone.

For additional information on e-learning day procedures. go to the School District 202 website.

Manhattan School District 114

Students will participate in e-Learning on Wednesday. Absences should still be reported to the school attendance line, according to the district’s website.

All after school student activities and practices are canceled. Kindergarten Information Sessions will be rescheduled for Feb. 19, according to the district.

Troy Community Consolidated School District 30-C

Wednesday will be an emergency day for the Troy 30-C School District. There will be no school and no e-learning on this day, as posted on the district’s website.

All athletics and clubs will be canceled for the day.

​A day will be added to the end of the school year, and an updated district calendar will be shared soon to reflect this adjustment, according to the district.

Joliet Junior College

Joliet Junior College said will operate virtually with e-learning on Wednesday.

Students have been directed to check their iCampus accounts for instructions from faculty members.

“When the college announces it will operate virtually, it means that JJC staff and services are available virtually through email, phone and other communication channels,” JJC said in an email.

Joliet Junior College has campuses on Houbolt Road in Joliet, the City Center campus in downtown Joliet and a campus at 1125 W Romeo Road in Romeoville.

Department websites are the best source of information for virtual contact information. All facilities are closed on virtual service days, JJC said.

For more information on JJC’s decision-making process regarding winter weather conditions, visit the JJC Weather Information page.

St. Joseph Catholic School - Manhattan, St. Jude School - New Lenox and Providence Catholic Children’s Academy in New Lenox will be closed Wednesday with no e-learning.

For more information on schools and other closings in the area, go to here.