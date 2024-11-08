Lockport Panda Express set to open Wednesday

Panda Express in Lockport is expected to hold a grand opening on Wednesday, according to an announcement the company posted on its Facebook page.

The restaurant, located at 16000 S. Farrell Road, is holding a special ribbon cutting event at 10 a.m., the Facebook post stated.

The first 88 guests will receive a Panda Express brand T-shirt, according to the post.

Lockport Community and Economic Development Director Lance Thies had said earlier this week that the restaurant is currently “working through the approvals to get occupancy” of the building, which it needs before new staff members can be trained.

Thies said at the time he anticipated an opening date could be in late November.

We welcome news about business developments in our communities. We appreciate hearing about local business comings and goings, new hours, expansions, and milestones in the Joliet area. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@theherald-news.com.