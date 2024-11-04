John Mezera, city manager who led transformation of Joliet, dies

John Mezera, the city manager who headed city hall as Joliet was transformed from a Rust Belt town with high unemployment to one of the fastest growing cities in the United States, died Saturday.

Mezera, 74, was city manager from 1987 to 2008, a remarkable 21-year run in a job where people often come and go with city elections and has been a short-term stint for many of his successors in Joliet.

Mezera, a native of Wisconsin, came to Joliet as a civil engineer in the 1980s at a time when Joliet was in the throes of the Rust Belt recession that devastated manufacturing jobs that at the time were a mainstay of the local economy. The city’s unemployment rate was beyond 20%, making it the highest in the country.

He became public works director before being named city manager in 1987.

Mezera oversaw and helped engineer the arrival of casino gambling to Joliet, the expansion of the city westward into Kendall County, and a building boom that energized a once stagnant community as it became recognized as one of the fastest growing cities in the country.

The city had changed so much during Mezera’s time that when a reporter interviewing him shortly before his retirement commented on the good old days of Joliet, Mezera quickly replied, “These are the good old days.”

Mezera retired after being diagnosed with cancer but enjoyed a long retirement while staying in Joliet.

“Talk about a brilliant guy,” former Councilman Michael Turk said when commenting about Mezera’s influence on the city.

Turk joined the council the same year Mezera became city manager.

Turk said Mezera’s “calm demeanor,” grasp of city needs, and understanding of council politics were keys to his longevity.

“He could see the things that needed to be done and prioritized projects,” Turk said. “He was very cognizant of the political aspect of our jobs and the needs of the city.”

Mayor Terry D’Arcy issued a statement Monday recognizing Mezera’s contributions to Joliet.

“John Mezera was instrumental in the population and business growth we see today,” D’Arcy said. “He consistently acted in the best interest of Joliet, and we are grateful for his many years of service to our city. We extend our deepest condolences to his family.”

Joliet operates under a city manager form of government that puts administrative control in the hands of the city manager, not the mayor. That control, however, can be tested depending on who is mayor and who is city manager.

Mezera at least appeared to be the boss, while being deferential to elected officials and serving under a City Council led by the late Mayor Arthur Schutlz, the longest serving mayor in the city’s history.

While overseeing a transformation of Joliet, Mezera also allowed city staff and salaries to grow to levels that posed problems with the arrival of the recession of 2008, which coincided with his retirement.

But his influence on the city’s growth continues today as Joliet has become the third largest city in Illinois and has available land for development that conceivably could someday make it the second largest.

Mezera grew up in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin. He graduated from Marquette University School of Engineering and served four years in the Army before coming to Joliet.

Survivors include his wife, Kate, and son, Nicholas. Arrangements are being handled by Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory in Joliet, but services are private.