Will County judge blocks jail release for felon charged with Joliet robbery

A Will County judge has ordered a convicted felon charged with robbing a woman of an iPhone in Joliet to remain in jail.

On Monday, Judge Amy Bertani-Tomczak ruled that Amarion Denwiddie, 22, of Joliet, was too dangerous for jail release and no conditions could mitigate his threat to the community, court records show.

Denwiddie has been on parole from prison since July 19. He landed back in police custody on new felony charges of aggravated robbery and theft of a woman’s Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max on Oct. 24 in Joliet.

The woman arranged to sell her iPhone to Denwiddie through Facebook Marketplace and Denwiddie had requested she meet him at his house in the 900 block of Richards Street in Joliet, according to a petition to detain from prosecutors.

“[The woman] thought it was a little sketchy and screen recorded his Facebook profile,” prosecutors said.

The woman arrived at the location with her boyfriend and Denwiddie was already standing outside his residence, prosecutors said. After Denwiddie and the woman had a conversation about the phone, she handed him the device so he could check it out, prosecutors said.

“After several minutes of looking at the phone, [Denwiddie] said, ‘Thanks for the free phone,’ and took off running toward the back of 900 Richards Street,” prosecutors said.

The woman’s boyfriend chased after Denwiddie and caught up to him but Denwiddie brandished a handgun, prosecutors said. Denwiddie threatened to shoot him, prosecutors said.

Denwiddie was later apprehended by police following an investigation of the incident.

In the four years since Denwiddie turned 18, he has pleaded guilty to robbery, mob action, unlawful possession of a weapon by felon and harassment of a witness, court records show.

“[Denwiddie] has extensive police contacts, arrests and convictions. The convictions are vast and involve forcible felonies,” prosecutors said.