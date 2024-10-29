October 28, 2024
Plainfield East volleyball beats Joliet Central to advance in regional: The Herald-News Monday Roundup

By Rob Oesterle

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Class 4A Lockport Regional: In the quarterfinals of the Class 4A Lockport Regional, the Plainfield East volleyball team scored a 25-21, 25-15 win over Joliet Central, earning the right to play Lockport on Tuesday in the semifinals.

The Bengals (9-24) took charge early, jumping out to a 9-3 lead, before the Steelmen (8-19) battled back and drew to within 23-21 on a kill by Delany Moran, who led the team with six kills. Plainfield East was able to end the set on a block by Bailey Jackson (8 kills, 5 blocks).

East, which plays at 5 p.m. Tuesday, was led by 10 kills from Gabby Schemidt, while Faith Fitzgerald had 12 assists, three kills and two aces. The Bengals had nine aces in the match.

Joliet Central was led by Moran’s six kills, while Sadie Johnson delivered 10 assists.

Joliet Central’s Delany Moran stretches for the kill against Plainfield East in the Class 3A Lockport Regional quarterfinal on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024 in Lockport.

Joliet Central’s Delany Moran stretches for the kill against Plainfield East in the Class 3A Lockport Regional quarterfinal on Monday. (Gary Middendorf)

Class 3A Providence Catholic Regional: Hillcrest picked up a 25-12, 25-22 win over Chicago Perspectives/Leadership and will play Providence Catholic in Tuesday’s 6 p.m. semifinal.

Class 2A Wilmington Regional: Reed-Custer saw its season end with a 26-24, 25-23 loss to Clifton Central, which will play Wilmington at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Class 1A Flanagan-Cornell Regional: Dwight picked up a 22-25, 25-15, 25-19 win over the host school in the opening round and will play Lexington at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals.

