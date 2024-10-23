Lincoln-Way East volleyball captures SouthWest Suburban title: The Herald-News Tuesday Roundup

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Lincoln-Way East 2, Homewood-Flossmoor 0: The Griffins beat H-F 25-18, 25-19 to win the SouthWest Suburban Conference title with a perfect 8-0 league mark. Both teams entered the match with identical 7-0 conference records.
Lockport 2, Andrew 0: The Porters (28-4, 6-2) beat Andrew 25-12, 25-22 in a SouthWest Suburban Conference match. Lockport was led by Bridget Ferriter (7 kills, 1 block), Sadie Denk (11 digs), Malley Green (4 aces) and Natalie Bochantin (13 assists).
Joliet West 2, Bolingbrook 0: The Tigers picked up a 25-16, 25-15 win over the Raiders to remain unbeaten in the Southwest Prairie Conference.
Kaneland 2, Morris 1: Morris dropped a 14-25 ,25-16, 25-19 Interstate Eight Conference decision.
Oswego 2, Romeoville 0: The Spartans fell 25-21, 25-16 in Southwest Prairie Conference action.
Woodland 2, Dwight 1: The Trojans lost a 25-22, 20-25, 25-19 verdict in the Tri-County Conference.
Manteno 2, Coal City 0: The Coalers (19-15, 9-4) lost the Illinois Central Eight match as Sydney Larson led with 22 assists and four digs. Emma Rodriguez had eight kills and an ace, while Abby Viano had seven kills.
BOYS SOCCER
Normal Community 2, Minooka 1: The Indians saw their season end in the Class 3A Normal Community Regional semifinal. Andrew Calderon scored the only goal for Minooka (5-14-4), getting the assist from Ethan Koranda. Isaac Goddard made five saves in goal.
Momence 2, Reed-Custer 1: The Comets fell short of winning their first regional title, falling in the Class 1A Momence Regional title game. Matthew Kuban had the lone goal on a corner kick for Reed-Custer (11-11-2).
Providence Catholic 6, Chicago STEM Academy 0: Xavier Hernandez scored twice for Providence in the Class 2A Providence Regional semifinal win, while Jovanny Gonzalez, Jimmy Piko, Aldo Dominguez and Cam Klene all had a goal.
Plainfield Central 1, Plainfield East 0: Sebastian Chavez scored the game’s only goal as the Wildcats got the win in the Class 3A Marmion Academy Regional semifinal.
Lockport 7, Eisenhower 0: The Porters got a hat trick from Ismael Gomez in the Class 3A Lockport Regional semifinal win.
Lemont 2, Tinley Park 0: Lemont got the shutout victory in the Class 2A Lemont Regional semifinal.
Manteno 4, Coal City 3: The Coalers lost in the semifinals of the Class 1A Coal City Regional.
Chicago Christian 3, Joliet Catholic Academy 1: The Hilltoppers fell in the semifinal of the Class 1A Chicago Christian Regional.
Bolingbrook 7, Plainfield North 2: The Raiders won in the Class 3A Bolingbrook Regional semifinal and advanced to Saturday’s 11 a.m. title game against West Aurora.