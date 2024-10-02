Joliet Veterans Affairs medical clinic expands hours

Edward Hines Jr. Veterans Affairs Hospital has expanded operating hours at its six suburban outpatient clinics, with the final locations implementing new schedules in late September, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The expanded hours seek to improve access to care and accommodate the diverse needs of community veterans, according to the release.

The new hours at the Joliet VA Clinic, 1201 Eagle St., are from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays and from 8 a.m. to noon the second Saturday of each month.

Veterans can schedule appointments by calling the Joliet clinic directly at 815-740-8100 or calling 708-202-8387.

Since expanding hours, patient visits have collectively increased due to military veterans having more flexibility in scheduling around work and personal commitments, according to the VA.

“We are committed to providing the best possible care for our veterans, and that includes making our services more accessible,” James Doelling, director of the Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital, said in the release. “By extending our clinic hours, we can see more patients and offer greater convenience to those we serve. The positive response we’ve received so far reinforces that this was the right decision for our veteran community.”