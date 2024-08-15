Joliet man accused of $15,000 jewelry theft at Louis Joliet Mall

A custodian at Louis Joliet Mall has been charged with theft following an investigation into about $15,000 of jewelry stolen from a kiosk at the mall, police said.

Norman Gates, 55, of Joliet, was charged on Monday with felony theft of jewelry at the Exotic Body Jewelry kiosk at the Louis Joliet Mall, 3340 Mall Loop Drive, Joliet. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The charge was the result of the investigation of a burglary report at 11:34 a.m. on July 22, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Norman Gates (Joliet Police Department)

When officers arrived on scene, they learned the Exotic Body Jewelry kiosk had been burglarized earlier in the morning on July 22, English said.

“Video surveillance showed a male suspect using a screwdriver to open a door of the kiosk and then a glass case that contained jewelry,” English said.

The suspect was seen taking “numerous items of jewelry” from the case before leaving the kiosk, English said. The estimated value of the stolen jewelry was about $15,000, he said.

A police investigation led to the identification of Gates as the suspect, English said. Gates was employed as a custodian at the mall and he was working at the location at the time, he said.