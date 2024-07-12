Joliet man charged with Feb. 19 arson at Fenton’s Motel

Joliet firefighters put out a fire at the Fenton Motel, in 2500 block of West Jefferson Street on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. (Provided by Joliet Fire Department)

A Joliet man has been accused of igniting a fire on Feb. 19 at a motel that caused a 45-year-old man to suffer burns to his legs and right hand, police said.

About 9:30 p.m. Monday, John Welsh, 42, was taken to the Will County jail on charges of aggravated arson, arson and criminal damage to Fenton’s Motel, 2305 W. Jefferson St., Joliet.

Officers responded to a report of a smoke coming from the motel at 8:55 a.m. on Feb. 19, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Once the officers saw a guest room was fully engulfed in flames, they had the other guests leave their rooms, English said.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze at the guest room.

John Welsh (Will County Sheriff's Office)

A 45-year-old man from University Park had been renting the guest room and he was awakened by the fire, English said.

The man left the room, notified staff and he was taken to Ascension Saint Jospeh – Joliet hospital for burns to his legs and right hand, English said.

The investigation led to police to identify Welsh as the suspect, English said.

Welsh was staying in the room next to the room that was damaged in the fire, English said. Information from interviews and video surveillance led detectives to determine he was responsible for causing the fire, he said.