Builder looks to expand Joliet’s Lakewood Prairie subdivision

Lennar Corp. plans to build 213 houses at the Lakewood Prairie subdivision on the far west side of Joliet.

The project would expand the Lakewood Prairie subdivision at Theodore Street and Barberry Way.

The city’s Plan Commission last week voted 6-0 in favor of the single-family housing plan that goes to the City Council for approval July 16.

Prices for ranch houses in the plan would range between $385,000 and $405,000, according to a city staff report on the project. Two-story homes would be priced between $430,000 and $465,000.

The houses would range in size between 1,428 square feet and 2,607 square feet.

The 70-acre site had been intended for single-family home construction since being annexed into Joliet in 2003, according to the staff report on the project. But development was delayed due to unfavorable market conditions.

The new development would be built with its own homeowners association, according to the staff report. But the developer would like the new homes to have access to the existing clubhouse and pool at Lakewood Prairie.

The plan includes a nearly three-acre plot of open space to be dedicated to the Joliet Park District.