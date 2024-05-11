Will County health center getting more than $1.1 million in federal funds

U.S. Representative Lauren Underwood (IL-14) tours the Will County WIC Clinic at the Will County Health Department facility on Feb. 21, 2024, in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

U.S. Representative Lauren Underwood (IL-14) announced a new round of federal funding she has secured for health care organizations and university research in the Illinois Congressional 14th District.

Underwood is a member of the United State House Appropriations Committee.

The Will County Community Health Center will receive $1,153,424 in federal funding from the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Health Center Program to continue to provide access to comprehensive, culturally competent, high-quality primary health care services to our community, according to a release from Underwood’s office.

The Will County Community Health Center’s new partnership with the Americans for Better Hearing Foundation will provide new access to hearing health care and hearing aids for Will County residents. (Photo provided)

Northern Illinois University will receive $270,000 in federal funding from the National Science Foundation to fund a research project, “Collaborative Research: Investigating the Molten Salt Synthesis of Metal Oxide Nanoparticles via in situ X-ray Scattering/Spectroscopy Techniques.”

According to the research program manager, “Nanoparticles are attracting wide interest due to their exceptional properties enabling a wide range of applications in clean energy, photonics, pharmaceutical industry and more.”