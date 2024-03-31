State Sen. Loughran Cappel invites constituents to coffee in Joliet

State Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel, D-Shorewood, will hold her monthly coffee with constituents Tuesday at the Donut Den in Joliet.

Her Coffee and Conversations event will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the doughnut and coffee shop located at 3043 Theodore St.

The event is free and open to local residents. Coffee will be provided for attendees.

“I hope residents will take this opportunity to chat about any issues or concerns that they may have,” Loughran Cappel said in a news release announcing the event.

Loughran Cappel represents the 49th District, which also includes sections of Shorewood, Plainfield, Crest Hill and other local municipalities.

For information, call 815-267-6119 or visit www.SenatorLoughranCappel.com.