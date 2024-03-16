Joliet Public Schools District 86 hires new principal for Gompers Jr. High

(From left ) Joliet District 86 Board of School Inspectors President Elvis Madison, Jr., Raúl Gastón, and District 86 Superintendent Dr. Theresa Rouse. (Provided by Joliet School District 86)

The Board of Schools Inspectors in Joliet Public Schools District 86 hired Raúl Gastón as the new principal of Gompers Junior High School, effective July 1.

Gastón’s appointment was approved during the school board meeting March 13.

Gastón comes to Joliet from DuPage School District 45, where he has been an administrator for 16 years, according to District 86. Since 2012, he has served as principal of Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Villa Park.

He also has 13 years of experience as a middle school and high school Spanish teacher in Elmhurst and Urbana.

Gastón is replacing Rita Sparks who retires in June, according to District 86.

“I am thrilled to welcome Mr. Raúl Gastón to Joliet Public Schools District 86 and the Gompers Junior High School community,” District 86 Superintendent Theresa Rouse said in a news release announcing the hiring. “His middle school principal experience will be a tremendous asset for our students, staff and families.”

Gastón has an associate degree in education from Harold Washington College, bachelor’s degrees in elementary education and Spanish from Eastern Illinois University, and a master’s degree in global studies in education and a certificate of advanced study in educational leadership from the University of Illinois.

He currently is pursuing his doctorate degree.

Gompers Junior High serves 725 students in sixth, seventh and eighth grades. Plans currently are underway to build a replacement school on the corner of Briggs Street and Copperfield Avenue, according to the release.

A groundbreaking for the new school will take place this fall. The new school is scheduled to open for the 2026-27 school year.