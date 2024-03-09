Sable Creek Winery coming to Romeoville

Sable Creek Winery, now located in Plainfield, will be opening a new operation in Romeoville. (SPRING WINE)

Sable Creek Winery is coming to Romeoville, the village announced.

The winery, now located in Plainfield, will renovate the former Marquette Bank building at 1876 W. Airport Road for its new operation, according to a news release from the village of Romeoville.

Construction is expected to start soon with a targeted opening this summer.

The plan approved by the village includes use of the bank building and construction of a production facility between 4,200 and 8,400 square feet in size.

Construction drawing shows future plan and location for a new Sable Creek Winery in Romeoville. March 8, 2024. (Provided by the village of Romeoville)

The first phase of the project involves renovation of the bank building for a winery with a tasting area, retail shop and event seating. A second phase will convert the bank drive-through area into outdoor event space with a covered deck and patio. Construction of the production facility will be done in the third phase of the project.

“Having Sable Creek Winery come to Romeoville will offer new experiences for our community,” Mayor John Noak said in the release. “Not only do we get a well-run, established business that will be unique in our village, but a vacant property is being filled and improved upon.”