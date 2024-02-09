Joliet mother indicted after accused of leaving children in car with loaded gun

A grand jury has indicted a Joliet woman on charges after she was accused of leaving her children inside of a vehicle that contained a loaded gun during freezing temperatures.

On Thursday, the grand jury indicted Kadesha Clark, 29, on two felony charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and two misdemeanor charges of endangering the life or health of her two children.

The indictment was filed almost three weeks after Clark had been arrested by Joliet police officers on Jan. 19 in the parking lot of Target, 2701 Plainfield Road, Joliet.

Officers responded to the parking lot for a report of children left inside of a Nissan Sentra, which had one of its windows down, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers found a 2-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy inside the vehicle, English said.

“Officers noted the temperature at the time of this incident was approximately 9 degrees Fahrenheit with a wind chill of approximately -10 degrees Fahrenheit,” English said.

After officers took protective custody of the children, they placed them inside a warm squad vehicle.

Clark arrived about 15 minutes later with items she bought from Target, English said. Officers determined she left her children unattended for about 45 minutes.

English said Clark believed she had left the vehicle running for her two sons, he said. She was then placed into custody.

Officers learned from one of the two boys that a handgun may be in the vehicle under the driver’s seat, English said.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a loaded handgun from under the front seat, he said. The indictment identified the firearm as a Ruger Security firearm.