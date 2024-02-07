Man pleads guilty to promoting prostitution in Joliet of teenage girl

A man pleaded guilty to promoting prostitution of a 17-year-old girl he drove from Indiana to Chicago and then to Joliet, where he arranged other men to engage in sexual acts with her.

After Edward Will Booker III, 33, pleaded guilty to promoting prostitution last Thursday, Will County Judge Carmen Goodman sentenced him to three years in prison.

Booker must serve at least 50% of that time and he was credited with 143 days in jail, according to Goodman’s sentencing order. That may put his actual prison time closer to about a year and a month. He must also serve one year of mandatory supervised release.

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors dropped charges of criminal sexual assault, promoting juvenile prostitution, another charge of promoting prostitution and a misdemeanor battery charge.

Booker was investigated by the Joliet Police Department and he was taken to jail on Sept. 13.

In an official statement of facts filed in the case, prosecutors said Booker met with a 17-year-old girl online and then drove her from “Indiana to Chicago to Will County, where he arranged for men” to engage in sexual acts with her.

Prosecutors said Booker “collected money for the sexual acts from those men.”

The state’s attorney’s office confirmed the promoting prostitution offense took place at Motel 6, 3551 Mall Loop Drive, Joliet.

The motel was listed as Booker’s address in the Will County jail following his arrest. However, court records filed last Thursday showed Booker had another address in South Bend, Indiana.