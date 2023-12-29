Joliet nurses, Ascension schedule contract talks after last offer rejected

Contract talks between nurses and the administration at Ascension Saint Joseph-Joliet hospital resume next week.

The talks come after the two sides appeared to be at an impasse after the union turned down what administration called its final offer.

The next contract talks Jan. 5 will be “to discuss the details of our best and final proposal” to the Illinois Nurses Association, Ascension spokeswoman Olga Solares said in a written statement.

Solares last week issued a statement saying the two sides were “clearly at an impasse” but said Thursday that the two sides will try again.

“Ultimately, our hope is that INA agrees that time is of the essence for putting Saint Joseph-Joliet in a position to successfully recruit, hire and retain nurses,” Solares said.

Ascension Saint Joseph-Joliet hospital (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

The union last week turned down the Ascension offer that included wage hikes of 19% for entry-level nurses and 17% for middle-tier nurses, saying it fell short of pay levels available at other local hospitals and failed to address the needs of more senior nurses.

Ascension said its offer is aimed at addressing the need to attract more nurses to the Joliet hospital and deal with staffing shortages.

“Our goal is the same – to better support and recognize our nurses, and to make Saint Joseph-Joliet a place that nurses want to come to work,” Solares said in the statement. “It’s time to move forward and make this happen.”

INA representatives could not be reached Thursday for comment.

Union nurses last week rejected the Ascension contract proposal with 79% voting against the offer.

The nurses’ contract expired in July. The two sides have been negotiating since May.