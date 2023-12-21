Crest Hill police investigating possible link between 2 fatal shootings

A sign of Elizabeth Court in Crest Hill is seen on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. (Denise Unland)

Police are looking into the possibility that a fatal shooting in Crest Hill may be linked to another deadly shooting last November on the same street.

The shooting of Damen McKenzie, 47, Crest Hill, about 1 p.m. Tuesday marks the second time there was a shooting on Elizabeth Court within a month. The last shooting occurred on Nov. 25 and resulted in the death of Uarl Hunter, 31, of Lockport Township.

When asked if there was a connection, Crest Hill Police Chief Ed Clark said, “We are looking into that theory as a distinct possibility.”

Clark wouldn’t confirm if McKenzie had any connection to Hunter. But Clark did say the shooting was “another targeted incident.”

McKenzie was found with a gunshot wound inside of a vehicle. Hunter, who was shot multiple times, was found lying on the ground.

McKenzie died from an apparent homicide, according to Will County Coroner Laurie Summers’ Office.

Elizabeth Court is located in a small sliver in the southern part of Crest Hill. Carl Sandburg Elementary School, 1100 Lilac Lane, Joliet, is about a half mile to the east of Elizabeth Court.

Clark said there was no indication that the school was in jeopardy at the time of Tuesday’s shooting.

“If we believe the school was in jeopardy, we would’ve called and made that notification,” Clark said.

The safety and security director for Joliet Public Schools District 86 had contacted the police after learning of the situation, said Sandy Zalewski, the district’s spokeswoman.

Zalewski said the director was told by the department that based on their intelligence, the incident was not a threat to any school or the community. She said that is why the schools were not placed on lockdown.

The Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force is assisting in the investigation of the shooting.

Clark said his detectives are “working really hard” on the investigation.