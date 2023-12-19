Man killed in Crest Hill shooting

A man was killed on Tuesday afternoon in Crest Hill in what police believe was a “targeted” shooting.

Police were called to Elizabeth Court for a report of shots fired and discovered a man in a vehicle who was shot, according to a statement from the Crest Hill Police Department. The shooting occurred at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Paramedics arrived on scene and provided aid to the shooting victim.

However, the man died from his injuries, police said.

“This incident is believed to be a targeted incident and not a random threat to the community,” police said.

The Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force will assist the Crest Hill police in the investigation of the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Crest Hill Police Department at 815-751-5115. Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers of Will County by phone at 800-323-6734.