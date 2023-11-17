Joliet sex offender will face life sentence in predatory assault of a child

A Joliet sex offender will face life in prison after a jury found him guilty of predatory sexual assault of a child in 2017, according to prosecutors.

On Thursday, a jury found Vincent Winters, 58, guilty of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to the Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow’s Office. Winters is listed in the Illinois sex offender registry.

Following a Joliet police investigation, Winters was charged with sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl on Oct. 11, 2017, when he was watching the child while her mother was at work.

When the mother picked her daughter up from school, the girl was upset and told her that Winters had engaged in sexual acts with her, according to Glasgow’s office.

Winters’ sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 25.

He will receive a life sentence because he has a previous aggravated criminal sexual assault conviction from 1993 in Will County, according to Glasgow’s office.

Winter decided to represent himself in the case after it was filed on Aug. 10, 2022.

Winters filed several motions that were denied by Judge Sarah Jones, such as motions to suppress evidence, motion to dismiss the case based on alleged double jeopardy violations and a motion to dismiss for violation of due process.

Winters also unsuccessfully tried to request the appointment of a special prosecutor in his case.