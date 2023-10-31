JJC to host reunion for 1993 national championship basketball team

Joliet Junior College will honor the 1993 NJCAA Division III national championship men’s basketball team Saturday during a Wolves’ game against McHenry College.

The game tips off at 3 p.m. at the JJC Event Center, and the team will be honored at halftime. Afterward, the celebration will move to Cemeno’s at 1630 Essington Road. A $25 fee will include pizza, salad, breadsticks and non-alcoholic drinks. The bar will also be available for drinks.

Those that will be in attendance include head coach Pat Klingler, assistant coach John Jones, sports information director Dave Parker and many players, including Haris Mujezinovic, who went on to play at Indiana University after leaving JJC.