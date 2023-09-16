Prosecutors not able to ‘disprove self-defense’ in Romeoville shooting case

Prosecutors were not able to “disprove self-defense” in a case where a Romeoville man was initially charged with second-degree murder but ultimately found guilty of unlawfully using a handgun, court records show.

On Wednesday, a jury found Patrick Otchere Jr., 21, of the 700 block of Honeytree Drive, guilty of the felony offense of aggravated unlawful use of a handgun.

Otchere represented himself at the trial but he had a public defender sitting in the courtroom gallery to provide him assistance.

During the jury trial that began Sept. 6, Otchere made a motion for a directed verdict on charges that accused him of the second-degree murder and aggravated battery of Zamir Williams, 20, on Aug. 27, 2021.

Will County Judge Vincent Cornelius granted Otchere’s motion after finding prosecutors were “unable to disprove self-defense” as to the second-degree murder and aggravated battery charges, according to the court minutes in the case.

Before the trial began, prosecutors had dropped two other charges against Otchere that accused him of aggravated unlawful use of two other handguns. Prosecutors also dropped a charge that claimed Otchere violated the conditions of his bond in a 2020 gun case.

No sentencing hearing has been set for Otchere.

Romeoville police blocked off a section of Honeytree Drive on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, for the investigation of the fatal shooting of Zamir Williams. (Felix Sarver)

At the time of Otchere’s arrest, Romeoville police officials said the shooting that led to Williams’ death occurred after a verbal altercation between Otchere and Williams.

Officers first responded to the shooting at 2 a.m. Aug. 27, 2021 in the 700 block of Honeytree Drive for a report of gunshots in the area, according to Romeoville Police Chief Brant Hromadka.

Officers found Williams dead on the ground outside a home, Hromadka said.

In the 2020 gun case, Cornelius found Otchere guilty on Oct. 25, 2022, of possession of a revolver with a destroyed serial number and aggravated unlawful use of that same handgun.

That case was initially set to go to jury trial but Otchere requested a trial before Cornelius. Otchere has yet to be sentenced.