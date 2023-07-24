Retired Will County judge’s son arrested again on new complaints

After a retired Will County judge bonded her son out of jail, he was arrested again after he was accused of attacking a woman and causing injuries to officers trying to arrest him, police said.

At close to 1:20 a.m. Saturday, Louis Goode, 37, was taken into the Will County jail on probable cause of aggravated battery to a police officer, domestic battery and other offenses in connection with the incident. No formal charges have yet been filed as of Monday.

Goode was last in jail on July 9 on disorderly conduct charges. He also faces a charge of driving under the influence.

On July 10, Goode was bonded out of jail by his mother, retired Will County Judge Carla Alessio Policandriotes, who posed $500 for his release, court records show.

Goode’s current bond for his latest arrest has been set at $200,000, jail records show.

The events leading to the arrest began at 6:30 p.m. on Friday when officers responded to Best Western hotel, 4380 Enterprise Drive, for a report of a domestic disturbance, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers met with Goode in the guest room of the hotel and found a 29-year-old woman in a bathroom with apparent injuries to her face, English said.

The woman became involved in an argument with Goode in the hotel parking lot and may have forced her back into his hotel guest room where he attacked her, English said.

Goode was accused of taking away the woman’s phone to prevent her from calling 911, English said.

While the woman was evaluated by paramedics, she was not taken to the hospital, he said.

An officer attempted to place Goode into custody but he pulled away and ran out a side door of the hotel, English said.

“An officer caught up to Goode in the parking lot and Goode continued to resist arrest, at one point placing a hold around the Officer’s abdomen,” English said.

More officers responded and were able to place Goode into custody without incident, he said.

Goode was taken to Ascension Saint Jospeh Medical Center in Joliet after he complained of an injury, English said. Afterward, he was taken to jail.